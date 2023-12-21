https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/russia-has-information-us-helps-europe-change-laws-for-seizing-russian-assets---lavrov-1115725483.html

Russia Has Information US Helps Europe Change Laws for Seizing Russian Assets - Lavrov

Russia Has Information US Helps Europe Change Laws for Seizing Russian Assets - Lavrov

Russia has information that the United States briefed European countries on how to change laws to seize Russian assets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

2023-12-21T13:12+0000

2023-12-21T13:12+0000

2023-12-21T13:12+0000

world

sergey lavrov

kais saied

russia

tunisia

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115717699_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_557e3ef04f6cf055f7046632825d5e68.jpg

Earlier today Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held top-level talks with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar. The parties discussed comprehensive bilateral relations in trade, tech, and political cooperation. Lavrov then convened a meeting with Kais Said, the President of Tunisia.Potential seizure of Russian frozen assets is a matter that has long been debated among the Kiev sponsors. The main issue is the lack of fundamental legal framework to carry out the procedure. Once Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow, including freezing Russian assets roughly worth 300 billion euros ($329 billion). Almost 200 billion euros are stored in the European Union, mostly on Euroclear accounts, a European central securities depository.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/g7-takes-another-step-toward-global-pariah-status-with-russian-asset-theft-scheme-1115625780.html

russia

tunisia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

seizing russian assets, russian assets stored in europe, eu stealing russian assets, russian money in eu, russia and tunisia, lavrov recent meetings, economic sanctions against russia