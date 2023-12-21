https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/top-tunisian-diplomat-on-talks-with-lavrov-tunis-expects-to-strengthen-relations-1115722642.html

Top Tunisian Diplomat on Talks With Lavrov: Tunis Expects to Strengthen Relations

Tunis expects that the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will strengthen relations between the countries, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar told Sputnik.

On December 21, Russian Foreign Miniser Sergey Lavrov is holding top-level talks with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar. The two diplomats are to discuss bilateral relations in multiple areas, such as economic and humanitarian perspectives, as well as efforts to develop high-technology cooperation. The minister added that the two also will upon the recent developments in the context of the Gaza crisis. Minister Ammar also reaffirmed his country's commitment to working with Russia in all areas and maintaining business contacts. The talks also concern the countries' cooperation in agriculture, including Tunisia's export of Russian grain.

