Top Tunisian Diplomat on Talks With Lavrov: Tunis Expects to Strengthen Relations
Top Tunisian Diplomat on Talks With Lavrov: Tunis Expects to Strengthen Relations
Tunis expects that the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will strengthen relations between the countries, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar told Sputnik.
On December 21, Russian Foreign Miniser Sergey Lavrov is holding top-level talks with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar. The two diplomats are to discuss bilateral relations in multiple areas, such as economic and humanitarian perspectives, as well as efforts to develop high-technology cooperation.
10:13 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 21.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankTunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Tunis expects that the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will strengthen relations between the countries, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar told Sputnik.
On December 21, Russian Foreign Miniser Sergey Lavrov is holding top-level talks with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar. The two diplomats are to discuss bilateral relations in multiple areas, such as economic and humanitarian perspectives, as well as efforts to develop high-technology cooperation.
"I have recently visited Russia twice, participated in the Russian-African summit in St. Petersburg and also visited Moscow. Both of these times were important for Tunisia's relations with Russia, and I hope that Sergey Lavrov's visit will increase support for these relations. We are very pleased with his visit," Ammar said.
The minister added that the two also will upon the recent developments in the context of the Gaza crisis.
Minister Ammar also reaffirmed his country's commitment to working with Russia in all areas and maintaining business contacts.
"We are open [to cooperation] in all areas, and this must be supported. It is necessary for businessmen from both sides to meet and see the opportunities. Tunisia has always sought to diversify its relations, and Russia, as I said, is one of the important partners for Tunisia ... there are no obstacles, it is only necessary for both sides to find their own benefits," Ammar added.
The talks also concern the countries' cooperation in agriculture, including Tunisia's export of Russian grain.
