Russia Refutes Western Media Claims of Fishermen Threatening Denmark's Security
Western media reports about the threat posed by Russian fishermen to the security of Denmark are a part of the large-scale campaign of the West against Russia and are aimed at destroying the Moscow-Torshavn relationship, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told Sputnik.
Media have earlier reported that the extension of a fisheries agreement between Russia and the Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark on the rights of autonomy, would allegedly allow Moscow to "spy on the West" through this territory. Zakharova said the "basis for the multi-year cooperation between Russia and the Faroe Islands is the agreement between the government of the Soviet Union, on the one hand, and the government of Denmark and the local government of the Faroe Islands, on the other, on mutual relations in fisheries between the Soviet Union and the Faroe Islands of 1977." "During the session, delegations agreed on quotas for fishing by Russian and Faroese fishing vessels for 2024," the spokeswoman added. She said that "the allegations circulating in the Western media about the alleged threat to Denmark from Russian fishermen are not new," adding that these "are aimed at destroying the pragmatic relations between Moscow and Torshavn that have developed over many years and are part of a large-scale Western information campaign against Russia."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western media reports about the threat posed by Russian fishermen to the security of Denmark are a part of the large-scale campaign of the West against Russia and are aimed at destroying the Moscow-Torshavn relationship, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told Sputnik.
Media have earlier reported that the extension of a fisheries agreement between Russia and the Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark
on the rights of autonomy, would allegedly allow Moscow to "spy on the West" through this territory.
Zakharova said the "basis for the multi-year cooperation between Russia and the Faroe Islands is the agreement between the government of the Soviet Union, on the one hand, and the government of Denmark and the local government of the Faroe Islands, on the other, on mutual relations in fisheries between the Soviet Union and the Faroe Islands of 1977."
"In accordance with the said document, annual allocation of fishing quotas in Russian and Faroese waters is carried out, taking into account the mutual interests of the parties," Zakharova said, adding that the 47th regular session of the Joint Russian-Faroese Fisheries Commission was held in December 2023.
"During the session, delegations agreed on quotas for fishing by Russian and Faroese fishing vessels for 2024," the spokeswoman added.
She said that "the allegations circulating in the Western media about the alleged threat to Denmark from Russian fishermen are not new," adding that these "are aimed at destroying the pragmatic relations between Moscow and Torshavn that have developed over many years and are part of a large-scale Western information campaign against Russia."