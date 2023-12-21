https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/sputnik-armenia-suspension-benefits-those-seeking-discord-between-moscow-yerevan---embassy-1115721564.html
Sputnik Armenia Suspension Benefits Those Seeking Discord Between Moscow, Yerevan - Embassy
The Russian Embassy in Yerevan expressed regret on Thursday over the suspension of Radio Sputnik Armenia's broadcasting operations.
On Wednesday, the Armenian Television and Radio Commission suspended the license of Radio Sputnik Armenia for 30 days. The station's temporary suspension was based on allegations regarding some statements made by the host of the "Friday with Tigran Keosayan" radio program, and the author of the special program called "Abovyan Time".
The Russian Embassy in Yerevan expressed regret on Thursday over the suspension of Radio Sputnik Armenia's broadcasting operations.
On Wednesday, the Armenian Television and Radio Commission suspended the license
of Radio Sputnik Armenia for 30 days.
"We regret that the verdict of the republican regulator will affect the unconditional right of the Armenian listener to receive information from the source of their choice," the embassy wrote on Telegram, adding that the move looks like a "concession to those who advocate breaking the allied relations between Russia and Armenia."
The station's temporary suspension
was based on allegations regarding some statements made by the host
of the "Friday with Tigran Keosayan"
radio program, and the author
of the special program called "Abovyan Time"
.