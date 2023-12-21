https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/sputnik-armenia-suspension-benefits-those-seeking-discord-between-moscow-yerevan---embassy-1115721564.html

Sputnik Armenia Suspension Benefits Those Seeking Discord Between Moscow, Yerevan - Embassy

The Russian Embassy in Yerevan expressed regret on Thursday over the suspension of Radio Sputnik Armenia's broadcasting operations.

On Wednesday, the Armenian Television and Radio Commission suspended the license of Radio Sputnik Armenia for 30 days. The station's temporary suspension was based on allegations regarding some statements made by the host of the "Friday with Tigran Keosayan" radio program, and the author of the special program called "Abovyan Time".

