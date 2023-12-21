International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Convenes Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/sputnik-armenia-suspension-benefits-those-seeking-discord-between-moscow-yerevan---embassy-1115721564.html
Sputnik Armenia Suspension Benefits Those Seeking Discord Between Moscow, Yerevan - Embassy
Sputnik Armenia Suspension Benefits Those Seeking Discord Between Moscow, Yerevan - Embassy
The Russian Embassy in Yerevan expressed regret on Thursday over the suspension of Radio Sputnik Armenia's broadcasting operations.
2023-12-21T11:45+0000
2023-12-21T11:45+0000
world
armenia
yerevan
russian embassy
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109697067_0:221:816:680_1920x0_80_0_0_e594f1abb8ed8e6c68ff5b8162b228e7.jpg
On Wednesday, the Armenian Television and Radio Commission suspended the license of Radio Sputnik Armenia for 30 days. The station's temporary suspension was based on allegations regarding some statements made by the host of the "Friday with Tigran Keosayan" radio program, and the author of the special program called "Abovyan Time".
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/armenian-regulator-suspends-license-of-radio-sputnik-armenia-for-30-days-1115705919.html
armenia
yerevan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109697067_0:144:816:756_1920x0_80_0_0_e91cffedb49c096a9aa4d60fe970f572.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio sputnik, radio sputnik armenia, sputnik in armenia, sanctions against sputnik, sanctions against russian media
radio sputnik, radio sputnik armenia, sputnik in armenia, sanctions against sputnik, sanctions against russian media

Sputnik Armenia Suspension Benefits Those Seeking Discord Between Moscow, Yerevan - Embassy

11:45 GMT 21.12.2023
© SputnikSputnik Radio mic
Sputnik Radio mic - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Yerevan expressed regret on Thursday over the suspension of Radio Sputnik Armenia's broadcasting operations.
On Wednesday, the Armenian Television and Radio Commission suspended the license of Radio Sputnik Armenia for 30 days.
"We regret that the verdict of the republican regulator will affect the unconditional right of the Armenian listener to receive information from the source of their choice," the embassy wrote on Telegram, adding that the move looks like a "concession to those who advocate breaking the allied relations between Russia and Armenia."
Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
World
Armenian Regulator Suspends Radio Sputnik Armenia's License for 30 Days
Yesterday, 15:02 GMT
The station's temporary suspension was based on allegations regarding some statements made by the host of the "Friday with Tigran Keosayan" radio program, and the author of the special program called "Abovyan Time".
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала