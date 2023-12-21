https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/ukraines-accession-to-eu-to-cost-member-states-up-to-208bln---orban-1115717582.html

Ukraine's Accession to EU to Cost Member States Up to $208Bln - Orban

Ukraine's Accession to EU to Cost Member States Up to $208Bln - Orban

Ukraine's accession to the European Union would cost the bloc 150 to 190 billion euros ($164 billion to $208 billion), and the member states would receive less money, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said

"It is certain that if Ukraine were admitted [to the EU], all the support that the countries of central Europe, including Hungary, have received so far, would be for them," Orban said in an interview with the TV2 broadcaster. Orban added that it is still unknown where to get the money to support Ukraine because member states, including Hungary, will receive less budget money if 50 billion euros are allocated from the EU budget, which Budapest does not agree to. Orban added that the Hungarian government's goal is to "remove most of the tension during the background conversations" and focus on finding "a solution that satisfies everyone" at a summit in Brussels. The prime minister also said that Hungary offers European counterparts to resolve the issues of support for Ukraine outside the EU budget. "Not only thunder but also sulfur lightning" is expected at the next EU summit on financial aid to Kiev, Orban said. Last week, Hungary vetoed an increase in the EU budget for 2024-2027, including 50 billion euros of macro-financial aid to Kiev. At the same time, Orban did not vote against launching EU accession talks with Ukraine but warned that Budapest would have "75 more opportunities" to block this process. European Council President Charles Michel then said he hopes the EU leaders would unanimously approve financial aid to Ukraine in early 2024. An extraordinary EU summit, where the long-term financial aid to Ukraine will be discussed, will take place on February 1, 2024, Michel said Monday. The EU has been trying to reach an agreement on 20 billion euros in military support for Ukraine and intends to include another 50 billion euros in the EU budget to provide macro-financial assistance to Kiev over the next four years. However, the plans have faced opposition from some member states, mainly from Hungary.

