Hungary Vetoes 50Bln Euros in EU's Macro-Financial Aid for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday that he has vetoed 50 billion euros ($54.95 billion) in the European Union's macro-financial aid for Ukraine.

"Summary of the nightshift: veto for the extra money to Ukraine, veto for the MFF [Multiannual Financial Framework] review. We will come back to the issue next year in the #EUCO [European Council] after proper preparation," Orban said on X, formerly known as Twitter. European Council President Charles Michel told journalists after the EU summit in Brussels that he expects EU leaders to unanimously approve financial aid to Ukraine in early 2024. When asked whether Budapest would support a 50 billion euro ($54.5 billion) financing plan for Kiev ahead of the summit, Orban told journalists on Thursday that Budapest supports the provision of more funds to Ukraine by the EU "outside" the bloc's budget. Hungary vetoes almost all EU decisions on Ukraine, including the eighth tranche of 500 million euros in military aid, 5 billion euros from the European Peace Fund for military support in 2024, 20 billion euros in military support for Ukraine and another 50 billion euros in the EU budget to provide macro-financial assistance to Kiev over the next four years.

