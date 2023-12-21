https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/ukrainian-troops-shelled-donetsk-peoples-republic-25-times-in-past-day-1115714453.html
Ukrainian Troops Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 25 Times in Past Day
"Over the past day, the office reported 25 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, 15 civilians were wounded. The DPR said that Ukraine fired 79 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 25 strikes in the previous day.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops had shelled the DPR territory 25 times over the past day.
"Over the past day, the office reported 25 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces
," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, 15 civilians
were wounded.
The DPR said that Ukraine fired 79 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 25 strikes in the previous day.