Ukrainian Troops Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 25 Times in Past Day

DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to... 21.12.2023

"Over the past day, the office reported 25 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, 15 civilians were wounded. The DPR said that Ukraine fired 79 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 25 strikes in the previous day.

