Ukrainian Troops Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 25 Times in Past Day

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
"Over the past day, the office reported 25 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, 15 civilians were wounded. The DPR said that Ukraine fired 79 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 25 strikes in the previous day.
00:18 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 00:27 GMT 21.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankA view shows a residential building destroyed after recent shelling, in Volnovakha, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia, January 20, 2023
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said Ukrainian troops had shelled the DPR territory 25 times over the past day.
"Over the past day, the office reported 25 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, 15 civilians were wounded.
The DPR said that Ukraine fired 79 rounds of various ammunition. In total, the Kiev regime launched 25 strikes in the previous day.
