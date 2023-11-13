https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/ukraine-losing-its-best-soldiers-in-meat-grinder-of-botched-counteroffensive-1114918309.html

Ukraine Losing Its 'Best Soldiers' in Meat Grinder of Botched Counteroffensive

Ukraine’s military appears to be losing its most prized soldiers as the Kiev regime forges ahead with its botched counteroffensive.

Ukraine’s military appears to be losing its most prized soldiers as the Kiev regime forges ahead with its botched counteroffensive.Touted as one of the best Ukrainian tankers, Maxim Gatsanyuk died in the village of Sokolovka, Zaporozhye region, as per a statement by the Pogrebischensky City Council of Vinnytsia region posted on social media networks. The council’s post stated that 39-year-old Gatsanyuk, resident of Kiev, died on November 8, 2023 after being wounded “as a result of combat missions.”Gatsanyuk, as per the City Council, was drafted into Ukraine’s military in the capacity of a driver of a mechanized unit in June 2022. Ukrainian media had dubbed him “the best tanker of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” Notably, Gatsanyuk reportedly enjoyed making local television appearances exuding confidence in Kiev’s imminent victory.The list of “legendary” soldiers thrown by Kiev into the 'meat grinder' that its counteroffensive was destined to become continues with the regime’s “best pilot.”The death of Anton Listopad was reported on a social media page of the Physics and Technology Lyceum of Ivano-Frankovsk Regional Council, of which he was a graduate. According to some reports, his plane was destroyed during an air battle, while others claimed he was killed during an attack on one of the airfields.Just days before his death, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the pilot with the Order of Courage, 3rd degree. It has been reported that Listopad, along with a number of other pilots, was undergoing training to fly American F-16 fighters that Kiev has been demanding from its Western donors.Currently, the United States and Denmark are actively involved in training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16s. The Netherlands and Denmark were the first to agree to provide Ukraine with the fighter jets. Earlier, the White House confirmed that Kiev would receive the aircraft from third countries after the training of its pilots is completed. Earlier in the year, a similar fate appeared to have befallen another soldier of the Kiev regime, Andriy “Celt” Lineychuk – a fighter of the 95th airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His death in battle in April was reported on a social media page and later confirmed to Ukranian media by his brother. Lineychuk has been referred to as Ukraine’s best anti-aircraft gunner.Since the beginning of June, the Ukrainian army has been trying to advance as part of Kiev’s much-heralded counteroffensive, throwing into battle units trained and armed by NATO. However, all Ukraine has to show for its efforts is accrued losses in manpower and weaponry.Ukraine's armed forces have lost 113685 servicemen killed and wounded during the counteroffensive that was launched this summer, according to figures released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.Amid the manpower losses, Ukraine’s military ranks have been significantly bolstered by foreign mercenaries. But as Russia continues to deliver precision strikes in the course of its special operation in Ukraine, including targeting training facilities set up by foreign mercs, many soldiers-of-fortune appear to have reappraised the potential outcome of their gamble in Ukraine. Some have reportedly left for Israel, to assist the Israeli Defense Forces amid the war in Gaza.Ukraine has also run into huge problems with recruitment efforts. Ukraine has introduced martial law throughout the country, which means that men between the age of 18 and 60 are banned from traveling abroad. Draft cards are served not only in recruitment offices, with videos posted online showing people receiving them in the streets, at gas stations and in cafes.The Russian Defense Ministry and regional authorities of Russia's new territories have informed the press that Ukrainian troops have been increasingly surrendering to the Russian forces in the conflict zone. Per Western military observers interviewed by Sputnik, neither Ukrainian draft dodgers nor prisoners of war (POWs) want to die pointless deaths.

