US, Denmark Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement

US Secretary Antony Blinken and Danish top diplomat Lars Rasmussen on Thursday signed a bilateral defense cooperation agreement (DCA) that will allow the deployment of US troops in Denmark and more frequent joint training between the countries’ military.

During the signing ceremony at the State Department, Blinken noted that thanks to the agreement US and Danish troops will be able to train more seamlessly and more often while making the Nordic region safer. Earlier in December, the United States also signed similar DCAs with Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

