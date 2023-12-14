https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/finland-to-give-us-access-to-15-military-bases-1115588465.html

Finland to Give US Access to 15 Military Bases

Finland will give the United States access to 15 of its military bases under a defense cooperation pact, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen announced Thursday.

Next week, the US and Finland are expected to sign the Defence Cooperation Agreement in Washington. Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported that the bases would host US ground forces, navy and air force personnel. The Finnish cabinet clarified that the agreement will be signed on December 18. Afterward, it would have to be approved by the parliament. The agreement will provide the US with the access to and use of "the agreed facilities and areas; prepositioning of defence equipment, supplies and materiel in the territory of Finland; entry and movement of US aircraft, vessels and vehicles; ensuring the protection, safety, and security of US forces and the facilities and areas they use; criminal jurisdiction; and diverse practical matters related to the activities of US forces in the territory of Finland," the cabinet said in a statement. The US has also signed similar deals with Norway (full NATO member) and Sweden (potential future NATO member), providing the country with access to four and 17 new bases in the Nordic region, respectively.On April 4, 2023, Finland officially joined NATO, thus bringing to an end the nation's decades of non-alignment policy. With the country's accession to the alliance, the bloc's border has gained nearly 1,300 kilometers along the Russian-Finnish border. Russian officials have expressed major concern regarding unprecedented NATO activity on the country's western border under the pretext of "deterrence." Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns about the alliance's military buildup in Europe. The Kremlin has emphasized that Russia "poses no threat to anyone, but will not ignore actions potentially harmful to its interests."Finland, along with Sweden, submitted their membership applications in mere months after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkiye.

