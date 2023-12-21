https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/worlds-russian-language-educators-make-the-grade-in-cutting-edge-online-training-1115726258.html

World's Russian Language Educators 'Make the Grade' In Cutting-Edge Online Training

Rosotrudnichestvo, having partnered with the International Institute of Labor Protection, has successfully completed four streams of methodological events targeting educators of the Russian language abroad. This initiative marks a significant breakthrough in their efforts.

In 2023, a significant achievement took place as over 700 educators from more than 60 countries, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Brazil, Great Britain, Vietnam, Greece, Georgia, Iran, Spain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, Mexico, Serbia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, Estonia, Japan, and many more, successfully completed a six-month online training program, specifically aimed at teaching Russian as a foreign language.This intensive initiative, launched in collaboration with leading Russian universities, aimed to address advanced teaching techniques, effective course organization, and the enhanced utilization of electronic educational resources.Participants, ranging from instructors and tutors to translators and students, delved into the intricacies of intensive Russian language instruction. They discussed pertinent issues related to course organization, taking into account the specific needs of each country, while exploring advanced e-learning tools and contemporary teaching materials.The feedback from participants was very positive, highlighting the exceptional quality of the courses and the convenience of accessing materials using personalized accounts. Numerous participants expressed their desire for future remote methodological events that follow a similar format.As a testament to their accomplishment, participants were awarded certificates upon the program's successful conclusion.

