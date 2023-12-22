https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/cause-of-post-covid-fatigue-revealed-in-patients-1115742573.html

Cause of Post-COVID Fatigue Revealed in Patients

Cause of Post-COVID Fatigue Revealed in Patients

Recent findings shed more light on the possibility that coronavirus might have enduring consequences on several body systems. Symptoms like prolonged weariness, cognitive impairment and breathing difficulties have been noted, even in patients whose initial infection was mild.

Scientists have shed light on apparent cases of "Long COVID" — a failure to recover from the virus behind the 2020 pandemic.Researchers have discovered that if people struggle with physical activities or cannot do them as well as they should, it may be because their body tissues are not absorbing oxygen properly.New research from Yale University helps understand complications from SARS-CoV-2. The study was published in a journal by the European Respiratory Society.Exercise intolerance is a symptom of long COVID-19. In cases of reported breathing difficulties or exercise intolerance, doctors typically conduct CT scans, echocardiograms or pulmonary function tests (PFT) to identify heart or lung issues. However, this new study indicates an alternative cause for physical weakness.In the research involving 55 volunteers, US scientists discovered that post-COVID-19 exercise difficulties arise from disrupted oxygen absorption in body tissues. Even with normal heart function and adequate blood oxygen levels, many subjects' tissues could not utilize oxygen efficiently.Doctors often advise increased mobility and fitness activities when patients complain of physical weakness. Nevertheless, for some, following these recommendations is challenging. The team suggests treating muscle weakness with pyridostigmine-containing medications to enhance well-being. Additionally, supervised vitamin and mineral supplements can enhance physical activity capabilities.The new research aligns with a growing body of evidence indicating that coronavirus can have various enduring effects on different body systems. Studies have reported persistent symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog and respiratory issues, even in patients who experienced mild initial infections.One ongoing research project is the COVID-19 Africa Rapid Grant Fund, launched to address the challenges posed by the pandemic in Africa, which has been instrumental in supporting various research projects across the continent. Some 80 projects in 17 African countries have received funding through this initiative.

