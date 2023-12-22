https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/chinas-position-on-reuniting-with-taiwan-solid-as-rock---foreign-ministry-1115743508.html
China's Position on Reuniting With Taiwan 'Solid as Rock' - Foreign Ministry
Beijing's stance on reunification with Taiwan remains "solid as a rock," with China considering it inevitable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
On Wednesday, media reported, citing US officials, that Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden during their November summit in San Francisco that China would eventually reunify with Taiwan, but on a schedule yet to be determined. China's reunification with Taiwan is ultimately inevitable, Wang added. In November, Biden and Xi held extensive bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, during which the leaders agreed to restore bilateral cooperation to ease rising tensions, including the resumption of direct military-to-military contacts, and touched upon the issue of Taiwan. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable. The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with then-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August and September, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity. On September 18, the ministry reported a record high of 103 Chinese aircraft seen near the island in one day.
On Wednesday, media reported, citing US officials, that Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden during their November summit in San Francisco that China would eventually reunify with Taiwan, but on a schedule yet to be determined.
"The decision of the Taiwanese people and the full restoration of the homeland is a common desire of all the Chinese sons and daughters. Our position on promoting the great homeland reunification is consistent, solid as a rock and unshakable," Wang told a briefing while commenting on the report.
China's reunification with Taiwan is ultimately inevitable, Wang added.
In November, Biden and Xi held extensive bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, during which the leaders agreed to restore bilateral cooperation to ease rising tensions, including the resumption of direct military-to-military contacts, and touched upon the issue of Taiwan.
Taiwan
has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.
The latest escalation around Taiwan
took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with then-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August and September, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity. On September 18, the ministry reported a record high of 103 Chinese aircraft seen near the island in one day.