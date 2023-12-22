https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/colombia-ventures-to-recover-billions-from-sunken-galleon-san-jose-1115759493.html

Colombia Ventures to Recover Billions from Sunken Galleon San Jose

Colombia announces plans to recover artifacts from the San Jose, a 300-year-old shipwreck dubbed the "holy grail of shipwrecks," believed to contain a cargo worth billions.

The Colombian government has embarked on a bold mission to recover treasures from the San Jose, a legendary shipwreck sunk in 1708, believed to hold a fortune, estimated to be worth billions and includes 11 million gold and silver coins, alongside precious emeralds.Culture Minister Juan David Correa announced the initiative, emphasizing its scientific nature, and stating that the recovery operations are scheduled to begin between April and May, depending on Caribbean sea conditions.The plan involves using robotic or submersible craft to extract materials, which will be analyzed aboard a navy ship. This first effort could lead to a second, based on the findings. The Colombian government insists on treating the wreck as an archaeological site rather than a treasure trove, aiming to position Colombia as a leader in underwater archaeological research.Colombia's decision to move forward with the recovery comes despite not being a signatory to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The wreck’s exact location, discovered with the help of an international team and autonomous underwater vehicles, remains a closely guarded state secret.The three-decked, 150-foot-long galleon, equipped with 64 guns, has already yielded discoveries of well-preserved bronze cannons, ceramics, porcelain vases, and personal weapons. These findings, particularly the cannon specifications, have confirmed the wreck's identity as the San Jose, resolving any lingering doubts.

