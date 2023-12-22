https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/death-toll-from-earthquake-in-chinas-northwest-rises-to-144---reports-1115740609.html

Death Toll From Earthquake in China's Northwest Rises to 144 - Reports

Death Toll From Earthquake in China's Northwest Rises to 144 - Reports

The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck northwestern China on December 18 has risen to 144, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.

2023-12-22T06:43+0000

2023-12-22T06:43+0000

2023-12-22T06:43+0000

asia

china

chinese finance ministry

earthquake

earthquakes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103330/17/1033301769_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d0914d87428ae138f7712005770bd8.jpg

On Wednesday, CCTV reported that 134 people had been killed in the earthquake. The 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before midnight on Monday in Jishishan Bonan, Dongxiang and Salar Autonomous County of Gansu province. The quake claimed the lives of 113 people in Gansu province and killed 31 people in Qinghai province, the report said, adding that three people went missing. On Thursday, the Xinhua news agency reported that nearly 1,000 people were injured in the earthquake. The Chinese Finance Ministry and the Emergency Management Ministry have allocated 200 million yuan ($28 million) in aid following the events.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/death-toll-from-magnitude-62-earthquake-in-northwestern-china-reaches-86---reports-1115671055.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

death toll, earthquake that struck northwestern china