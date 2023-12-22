https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/death-toll-from-earthquake-in-chinas-northwest-rises-to-144---reports-1115740609.html
Death Toll From Earthquake in China's Northwest Rises to 144 - Reports
The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck northwestern China on December 18 has risen to 144, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.
On Wednesday, CCTV reported that 134 people had been killed in the earthquake. The 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before midnight on Monday in Jishishan Bonan, Dongxiang and Salar Autonomous County of Gansu province. The quake claimed the lives of 113 people in Gansu province and killed 31 people in Qinghai province, the report said, adding that three people went missing. On Thursday, the Xinhua news agency reported that nearly 1,000 people were injured in the earthquake. The Chinese Finance Ministry and the Emergency Management Ministry have allocated 200 million yuan ($28 million) in aid following the events.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck northwestern China on December 18 has risen to 144, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.
On Wednesday, CCTV reported that 134 people had been killed in the earthquake.
The 6.2 magnitude earthquake
occurred just before midnight on Monday in Jishishan Bonan, Dongxiang and Salar Autonomous County of Gansu province.
The quake claimed the lives of 113 people in Gansu province and killed 31 people in Qinghai province, the report said, adding that three people went missing.
On Thursday, the Xinhua news agency reported that nearly 1,000 people were injured in the earthquake.
The Chinese Finance Ministry and the Emergency Management Ministry have allocated 200 million yuan ($28 million) in aid following the events.