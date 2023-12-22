https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/octopus-genetics-reveal-threat-of-potential-antarctic-ice-sheet-collapse-1115758029.html

Octopus Genetics Reveal Threat of Potential Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapse

Octopus Genetics Reveal Threat of Potential Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapse

Scientists have used Antarctic octopus DNA to understand past of ice sheet collapses an their patterns, uncovering alarming parallels with today's climate conditions.

2023-12-22T22:54+0000

2023-12-22T22:54+0000

2023-12-22T22:51+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

earth

antarctic

antarctica

ice

ice sheets

dna

octopus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095333842_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7b4772efbb3c713c9b17ca96df740c.jpg

A research approach involving Antarctic octopus DNA has led to a discovery about the stability of the continent's ice sheets. The study reveals isolated octopus populations interbred freely about 125,000 years ago, a genetic mixing that indicates the existence of ice-free channels during a period when global temperatures were similar to current levels.The study's lead author, Sally Lau from James Cook University, Australia, used DNA analysis to reconstruct past environmental changes in Antarctica.By examining Turquet's octopus, which has been present in Antarctic waters for about 4 million years, the researchers uncovered evidence of historical West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) collapses.The study suggests the WAIS is more vulnerable to collapse than previously thought, potentially leading to a sea level rise of 3.3 to 5 meters. The rise could drastically alter global coastlines, submerging many low-lying areas.The research team analyzed DNA from 96 octopus samples, collected over 33 years, often as bycatch in fishing operations. Their findings suggest two separate WAIS collapses: one during the mid-Pliocene (3-3.5 million years ago) and the other during the Last Interglacial period (129,000-116,000 years ago), a time when the Earth was approximately 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels.The findings were published in the Science journal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/ice-sheets-may-retreat-faster-than-previously-thought-likely-to-affect-sea-levels-badly---study-1109223152.html

earth

antarctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

octopus dna, pliocene climate, last interglacial climate, ice sheets melting, west antarctic ice sheet, ice sheet collapse