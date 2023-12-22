International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/octopus-genetics-reveal-threat-of-potential-antarctic-ice-sheet-collapse-1115758029.html
Octopus Genetics Reveal Threat of Potential Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapse
Octopus Genetics Reveal Threat of Potential Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapse
Scientists have used Antarctic octopus DNA to understand past of ice sheet collapses an their patterns, uncovering alarming parallels with today's climate conditions.
2023-12-22T22:54+0000
2023-12-22T22:51+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
earth
antarctic
antarctica
ice
ice sheets
dna
octopus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095333842_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7b4772efbb3c713c9b17ca96df740c.jpg
A research approach involving Antarctic octopus DNA has led to a discovery about the stability of the continent's ice sheets. The study reveals isolated octopus populations interbred freely about 125,000 years ago, a genetic mixing that indicates the existence of ice-free channels during a period when global temperatures were similar to current levels.The study's lead author, Sally Lau from James Cook University, Australia, used DNA analysis to reconstruct past environmental changes in Antarctica.By examining Turquet's octopus, which has been present in Antarctic waters for about 4 million years, the researchers uncovered evidence of historical West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) collapses.The study suggests the WAIS is more vulnerable to collapse than previously thought, potentially leading to a sea level rise of 3.3 to 5 meters. The rise could drastically alter global coastlines, submerging many low-lying areas.The research team analyzed DNA from 96 octopus samples, collected over 33 years, often as bycatch in fishing operations. Their findings suggest two separate WAIS collapses: one during the mid-Pliocene (3-3.5 million years ago) and the other during the Last Interglacial period (129,000-116,000 years ago), a time when the Earth was approximately 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels.The findings were published in the Science journal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/ice-sheets-may-retreat-faster-than-previously-thought-likely-to-affect-sea-levels-badly---study-1109223152.html
earth
antarctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095333842_140:0:2361:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_1a0ce413c8be627b851d4778728fbdff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
octopus dna, pliocene climate, last interglacial climate, ice sheets melting, west antarctic ice sheet, ice sheet collapse
octopus dna, pliocene climate, last interglacial climate, ice sheets melting, west antarctic ice sheet, ice sheet collapse

Octopus Genetics Reveal Threat of Potential Antarctic Ice Sheet Collapse

22:54 GMT 22.12.2023
© AP Photo / Chris LarsenThe frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station.
The frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2023
© AP Photo / Chris Larsen
Subscribe
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Scientists have used Antarctic octopus DNA to understand past ice sheet collapses and their patterns, uncovering alarming parallels with today's climate conditions.
A research approach involving Antarctic octopus DNA has led to a discovery about the stability of the continent's ice sheets.
The study reveals isolated octopus populations interbred freely about 125,000 years ago, a genetic mixing that indicates the existence of ice-free channels during a period when global temperatures were similar to current levels.
The study's lead author, Sally Lau from James Cook University, Australia, used DNA analysis to reconstruct past environmental changes in Antarctica.
By examining Turquet's octopus, which has been present in Antarctic waters for about 4 million years, the researchers uncovered evidence of historical West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) collapses.
The study suggests the WAIS is more vulnerable to collapse than previously thought, potentially leading to a sea level rise of 3.3 to 5 meters. The rise could drastically alter global coastlines, submerging many low-lying areas.
Lake Superior Ice Stacking - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Ice Sheets May Retreat Faster Than Previously Thought, Likely to Affect Sea Levels Badly - Study
7 April, 03:36 GMT
The research team analyzed DNA from 96 octopus samples, collected over 33 years, often as bycatch in fishing operations. Their findings suggest two separate WAIS collapses: one during the mid-Pliocene (3-3.5 million years ago) and the other during the Last Interglacial period (129,000-116,000 years ago), a time when the Earth was approximately 1.5 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels.
The findings were published in the Science journal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала