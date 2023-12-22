https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/putin-abbas-discuss-palestinian-israeli-conflict-during-phone-talks---kremlin-1115746921.html

Putin, Abbas Discuss Palestinian-Israeli Conflict During Phone Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have discussed the unprecedented escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Issues related to the unprecedented escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, primarily in the Gaza Strip, were discussed in detail," the Kremlin said in a statement. The Russian leader said that Moscow will continue supplies of essential goods, including medical equipment, to the Gaza Strip, as well as informed about the steps taken by the Russian side to facilitate the de-escalation of the conflict and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, the statement read. The leaders also noted the importance of an early end to the bloodshed in the enclave and the resumption of the political settlement process, the statement read. Additionally, Putin confirmed the invitation to Abbas to visit Russia at a mutually acceptable time. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. Russia has repeatedly called on both parties to stop hostilities, stating that the two-state solution approved by the UN Security Council, which provides for the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, is the only way to end the conflict. The UN General Assembly voted in 1947 to divide UK-governed Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem placed under a special international regime. The partitioning was planned to take place in May 1948, when the British mandate was due to end, but only the state of Israel was established.

