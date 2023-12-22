https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russia-to-deliver-20-tons-of-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-1115739163.html
Russia to Deliver 20 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
The Russian Ministry Emergency Situations will deliver another 20 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, the ministry said in the Telegram channel.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will deliver another 20 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, the ministry said on its Telegram channel."The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver 20 tons of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.... The Emergencies Ministry's IL-76 plane flew to the Egyptian city of El-Arish with the next batch of humanitarian cargo," it said.According to the ministry, the humanitarian aid will include food, medicine, blankets, clothes, shoes, and personal hygiene items."The humanitarian mission is being carried out on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the instructions of the head of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Alexander Kurenkov," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry added.
In early October, Hamas launched a massive rocket attack from Gaza into Israel and breached the border, carrying out a violent assault. In response, Israel retaliated with strikes and imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will deliver another 20 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.
"The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver 20 tons of humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.... The Emergencies Ministry's IL-76 plane flew to the Egyptian city of El-Arish with the next batch of humanitarian cargo," it said.
According to the ministry, the humanitarian aid will include food, medicine, blankets, clothes, shoes, and personal hygiene items.
"The humanitarian mission is being carried out on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the instructions of the head of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Alexander Kurenkov," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry added.
added.