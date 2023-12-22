https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/relations-with-russia-extremely-important-to-indonesia---ruling-party-secretary-general-1115737989.html

Relations With Russia 'Extremely Important' to Indonesia - Ruling Party Secretary-General

Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, has told Sputnik that relations with Russia are "extremely important" to Indonesia.

The politician added that the country's foreign policy is based on independence and activism, adding that Jakarta is convinced of "the importance of promoting equality and justice in the world" and "the ideas of peace," which are "especially relevant now that the international environment is in a state of anarchy." Kristiyanto also said that "the world is gripped by the Cold War 2.0," adding that "it is precisely at this time that the ruling party wants to promote active policies, including cooperation with Russia."

