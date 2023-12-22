https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/relations-with-russia-extremely-important-to-indonesia---ruling-party-secretary-general-1115737989.html
Relations With Russia 'Extremely Important' to Indonesia - Ruling Party Secretary-General
The politician added that the country's foreign policy is based on independence and activism, adding that Jakarta is convinced of "the importance of promoting equality and justice in the world" and "the ideas of peace," which are "especially relevant now that the international environment is in a state of anarchy." Kristiyanto also said that "the world is gripped by the Cold War 2.0," adding that "it is precisely at this time that the ruling party wants to promote active policies, including cooperation with Russia."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hasto Kristiyanto, the secretary-general of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, has told Sputnik that relations with Russia are "extremely important" to Indonesia and that the party wants to promote cooperation with Moscow.
"Relations with Russia are extremely important to us - since the Soekarno era and especially now. We can immediately recall the history of our successful cooperation, which began in the era of Indonesia's founding father Soekarno. During his presidency, numerous buildings were constructed in Indonesia with the help of Soviet specialists, which we still use today. Now the world order is facing a challenge that we call a 'Cold War 2.0.' In this regard, any cooperation with Russia is still very relevant and must improve," Kristiyanto said.
The politician added that the country's foreign policy is based on independence and activism, adding that Jakarta is convinced of "the importance of promoting equality and justice in the world" and "the ideas of peace," which are "especially relevant now that the international environment is in a state of anarchy."
Kristiyanto also said that "the world is gripped by the Cold War 2.0," adding that "it is precisely at this time that the ruling party wants to promote active policies, including cooperation with Russia."