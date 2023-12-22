https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/us-government-wasted-900bln-in-2023-through-incompetence-frivolousness---senator-paul-1115753813.html

US Government Wasted $900Bln in 2023 Through Incompetence, Frivolousness - Senator Paul

US Government Wasted $900Bln in 2023 Through Incompetence, Frivolousness - Senator Paul

The United States wasted approximately $900 billion in 2023 on a variety of programs that underscore the government’s incompetence and frivolous spending, US Senator Rand Paul said on Friday

2023-12-22T16:35+0000

2023-12-22T16:35+0000

2023-12-22T16:35+0000

americas

rand paul

mississippi

national institutes of health (nih)

national institute of allergy and infectious diseases

us

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg

“This year, I am highlighting a whopping ~$900,000,000,000 of waste… No matter how much money the government has already wasted, politicians keep demanding even more,” Paul said in his so-called Festivus Report, released annually. US taxpayers are forced to pay the price for lawmakers spending money on favored industries and pet projects, Paul said. A $2.7 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant was sub-granted to researchers in Russia, who studied cats’ ability to walk on treadmills, Paul said. Researchers in Mississippi also used NIH grant funds to test the impact of methamphetamine on monkeys’ sleep habits, Paul said. Moreover, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases used $477,121 in taxpayer funds to study the susceptibility of forcibly feminized monkeys to HIV, Paul said. However, the US government not only wasted taxpayer money on such frivolous studies, but also through incompetence, Paul said. COVID-19 relief funds were distributed to fraudsters who used pictures of Barbie dolls as proof of identity, Paul said. The US also paid $38 million in COVID-19 relief funds to dead people, Paul said. The US government made a total of $236 billion in improper payments in 2023, Paul said. The US national debt will continue to grow by an estimated $2 trillion a year for the next decade — more than $5 billion every day or $60,000 every second — Paul said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/eu-officials-privately-panic-over-prospect-of-pouring-billions-more-into-ukrainian-black-hole-1115582588.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/over-half-of-american-shoppers-say-cutting-back-on-holiday-spending-due-to-inflation-1115461575.html

americas

mississippi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us relief payments, covid-19 relief payments, us government spending, us taxpayers' money, where do us taxpayers' money go, bidenomics