US Might Ease Restrictions on Weapons Sales to Riyadh Amid Regional Tensions - Reports

US Might Ease Restrictions on Weapons Sales to Riyadh Amid Regional Tensions - Reports

The United States is preparing to ease restrictions on particular weapons sales to Saudi Arabia amid Riyadh's concernes over the security situation in the Middle Eastern region, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing US officials.

In 2021, Washington imposed a ban on arms sales to Riyadh, concerned that the weapons might be used against Yemeni civilian population during airstrikes in Saudi-led military coalition's war against Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis. Riyadh wants to purchase US weapons to ensure security on its border with Yemen as well as to prepare for possible escalation of tension in the region amid the Israel-Hamas war, the newspaper reported, citing sources. The officials have not specified when the decision will be adopted, the newspaper reported, adding that it may even be reversed if the White House decides it contradicts the US interests. On Monday, the US launched an international operation aimed at protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea from the attacks of Yemen's Houthis. On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that more than 20 countries had so far signed on to participate in the coalition. The Houthi rebels have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea by missiles and drones and vowed to prevent the passage of vessels linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel until the latter's military actions in the Gaza Strip end.

