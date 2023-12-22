Spain Blocks EU From Joining US-Led Operation Against Houthis in Red Sea - Reports

International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain has blocked the European Union's participation in the US-led operation in the Red Sea aimed at protecting commercial vessels from Yemeni Houthis, Spanish newspaper El Confidencial reported.
Spain vetoed the EU's participation in the Operation Prosperity Guardian despite the government's advocating for whole Europe to join the mission several hours before, the newspaper reported. Spain has not explained the u-turn on the policy to the partners, the newspaper reported on Thursday. On Monday, the US launched an international operation aimed at protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea from the attacks of Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis. On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that more than 20 countries had so far signed on to participate in the coalition. The Houthi rebels vowed they will continue to prevent the passage in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea of ships linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel until the latter's military actions in the Gaza Strip end.
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2023
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain has blocked the European Union's participation in the US-led operation in the Red Sea aimed at protecting commercial vessels from Yemeni Houthis, Spanish newspaper El Confidencial reported.
Spain vetoed the EU's participation in the Operation Prosperity Guardian despite the government's advocating for whole Europe to join the mission several hours before, the newspaper reported.
Spain has not explained the u-turn on the policy to the partners, the newspaper reported on Thursday.
On Monday, the US launched an international operation aimed at protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea from the attacks of Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis. On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that more than 20 countries had so far signed on to participate in the coalition.
The Houthi rebels vowed they will continue to prevent the passage in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea of ships linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel until the latter's military actions in the Gaza Strip end.
