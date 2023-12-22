https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/spain-blocks-eu-from-joining-us-led-operation-against-houthis-in-red-sea---reports-1115743825.html
Spain Blocks EU From Joining US-Led Operation Against Houthis in Red Sea - Reports
Spain Blocks EU From Joining US-Led Operation Against Houthis in Red Sea - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain has blocked the European Union's participation in the US-led operation in the Red Sea aimed at protecting commercial vessels from Yemeni Houthis, Spanish newspaper El Confidencial reported.
2023-12-22T10:00+0000
2023-12-22T10:00+0000
2023-12-22T10:00+0000
world
spain
red sea
yemen
european union (eu)
houthis
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115700128_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4fd3e7278aa1a9928a26e89073082d2c.jpg
Spain vetoed the EU's participation in the Operation Prosperity Guardian despite the government's advocating for whole Europe to join the mission several hours before, the newspaper reported. Spain has not explained the u-turn on the policy to the partners, the newspaper reported on Thursday. On Monday, the US launched an international operation aimed at protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea from the attacks of Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis. On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that more than 20 countries had so far signed on to participate in the coalition. The Houthi rebels vowed they will continue to prevent the passage in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea of ships linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel until the latter's military actions in the Gaza Strip end.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/yemens-houthis-say-carrying-out-general-mobilization-to-possibly-send-soldiers-to-gaza-1115703930.html
spain
red sea
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115700128_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5361391c65f6e895bfbfac849306084a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spain has blocked the european union's participation, us-led operation in the red sea, yemeni houthis
spain has blocked the european union's participation, us-led operation in the red sea, yemeni houthis
Spain Blocks EU From Joining US-Led Operation Against Houthis in Red Sea - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain has blocked the European Union's participation in the US-led operation in the Red Sea aimed at protecting commercial vessels from Yemeni Houthis, Spanish newspaper El Confidencial reported.
Spain vetoed the EU's participation in the Operation Prosperity Guardian despite the government's advocating for whole Europe to join the mission several hours before, the newspaper reported.
Spain has not explained the u-turn on the policy to the partners, the newspaper reported on Thursday.
On Monday, the US launched an international operation aimed at protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea from the attacks of Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis. On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that more than 20 countries had so far signed on to participate in the coalition.
The Houthi rebels vowed they will continue to prevent the passage in the Red Sea
and the Arabian Sea of ships linked to Israeli companies or bound for Israel until the latter's military actions in the Gaza Strip end.