US Supreme Court Rejects Special Counsel's Request to Fast-Track Trump Immunity Dispute

The US Supreme Court on Friday announced it would not decide immediately on whether former US President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution on allegations that he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

2023-12-22T19:48+0000

2023-12-22T19:48+0000

2023-12-22T20:16+0000

americas

donald trump

supreme court

immunity

us election 2020

jack smith

special counsel

The US Supreme Court on Friday announced it would not decide immediately on whether former US President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution on allegations that he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.The one-line decision was not signed and noted no dissenters. "The petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment is denied."The order sends the case back to the DC Circuit Court, allowing the normal appeal process to play out. Special counsel Jack Smith had asked the Supreme Court to rule on the issue quickly after Trump appealed a DC District Court ruling that found he is not immune from prosecution. Smith was hoping to skip over the circuit court with the aim of moving the trial along quickly.However the Circuit court rules, the losing party is allowed and will be expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court again, which will then be more likely to hear it. That means the trial, currently set for March 4, could be delayed further, a clear legal win for the Trump team.Smith has been urging the courts to act quickly, before the election cycle begins in earnest. Meanwhile, the Trump legal team has pushed for the trials to be delayed until after the election. If elected, Trump could theoretically pardon himself, though that power has not been tested by a sitting president and it's unclear if the courts would allow that.Trump was indicted in August on four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.The Supreme Court is separately hearing a case focused the reach of a law used to prosecute more than 300 people allegedly involved in the Jan. 6 riots. That case is expected to be heard in June. It is also expected that Trump's legal team will appeal a Colorado Supreme Court decision to remove the former president off of the ballot in that state. In that case, the US Supreme Court is expected to move quickly.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

