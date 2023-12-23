https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/argentine-parliament-to-review-new-presidents-reform-plan-starting-december-26---reports-1115764917.html
Argentine Parliament to Review New President's Reform Plan Starting December 26 - Reports
Argentine Parliament to Review New President's Reform Plan Starting December 26 - Reports
The Argentine parliament will begin considering economic reforms proposed by the country's new president, Javier Milei, on December 26, Argentine news agency Telam reported on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Milei signed a decree on over 300 reforms designed to liberalize the country's economy. The decree will go into effect just days after it is signed, but it needs to be reviewed in parallel by the parliament, which can veto it. The proposed reforms have engendered the discontent of a large part of the population. After Milei signed the relevant decree, some Argentines took to the streets banging casserole pots to express their anger. The new president vowed to deal harshly with any public disturbances. Milei was inaugurated as Argentina's president earlier in December following his victory in the November 19 runoff election against Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Argentine parliament will begin considering economic reforms proposed by the country's new president, Javier Milei, on December 26, Argentine news agency reported on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Milei signed a decree on over 300 reforms designed to liberalize the country's economy
. The decree will go into effect just days after it is signed, but it needs to be reviewed in parallel by the parliament, which can veto it.
The proposed reforms have engendered the discontent of a large part of the population. After Milei signed the relevant decree, some Argentines took to the streets banging casserole pots to express their anger. The new president vowed to deal harshly with any public disturbances.
Milei was inaugurated as Argentina's president earlier in December following his victory in the November 19 runoff election against Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa.