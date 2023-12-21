International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/argentinas-president-says-signed-decree-for-over-300-reforms-to-liberalize-economy-1115715552.html
Argentina's President Signed Decree for Over 300 Reforms to Liberalize Economy
Argentina's President Signed Decree for Over 300 Reforms to Liberalize Economy
Argentine President Javier Milei said Wednesday that he has signed a decree for more than 300 reforms to liberalize the country's economy, which will now be debated in the Argentine parliament.
2023-12-21T01:23+0000
2023-12-21T01:24+0000
argentina
javier milei
economy
economy
economic reforms
economic crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115037765_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c144ee7ee7c65fdbd2d6ec1d6cba643.jpg
"These reforms, of which I mentioned only 30 out of over 300, are included in the emergency decree we signed today," Milei said in his address to the nation. The president said the reforms include privatization, export liberalization, a shift away from price controls and other measures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/over-1000-people-gather-outside-argentinas-casa-rosada-to-protest-new-economic-policies-1115711952.html
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115037765_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae81e917f59a604480c0904b23462d8a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
argentine economy, argentine currency, argentine peso to dollar, argentine economic crisis, javier milei, argentine president, president-elect, president of argentina, liberalize economy, economic liberalization
argentine economy, argentine currency, argentine peso to dollar, argentine economic crisis, javier milei, argentine president, president-elect, president of argentina, liberalize economy, economic liberalization

Argentina's President Signed Decree for Over 300 Reforms to Liberalize Economy

01:23 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 01:24 GMT 21.12.2023)
© AP Photo / Nicolas AguileraJavier Milei, Liberty Advances coalition presidential candidate, acknowledges supporters during his closing campaign rally in Cordoba, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Milei will face Economy Minister Sergio Massa, the ruling party's candidate, in a runoff election on Nov. 19.
Javier Milei, Liberty Advances coalition presidential candidate, acknowledges supporters during his closing campaign rally in Cordoba, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Milei will face Economy Minister Sergio Massa, the ruling party's candidate, in a runoff election on Nov. 19. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2023
© AP Photo / Nicolas Aguilera
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentine President Javier Milei said Wednesday that he has signed a decree for more than 300 reforms to liberalize the country's economy, which will now be debated in the Argentine parliament.
"These reforms, of which I mentioned only 30 out of over 300, are included in the emergency decree we signed today," Milei said in his address to the nation.

"The goal [of the reforms] is to start on a path to restructure our country, to give it back its freedom and start removing a huge number of barriers that postpone economic development," he said.

The president said the reforms include privatization, export liberalization, a shift away from price controls and other measures.
"But this is only the first step. In the coming days, we will convene an emergency parliament meeting and send them a package of laws asking them to move forward with the process of change [in the life of the country]," Milei added.
A woman holds a newspaper with a message against the economic adjustment during the first demonstration against the new government of Javier Milei at Plaza de Mayo Square in Buenos Aires on December 20, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Americas
Over 1,000 People Gather Outside Argentina's Casa Rosada to Protest New Economic Policies
Yesterday, 22:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала