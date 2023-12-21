https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/argentinas-president-says-signed-decree-for-over-300-reforms-to-liberalize-economy-1115715552.html
Argentina's President Signed Decree for Over 300 Reforms to Liberalize Economy
Argentina's President Signed Decree for Over 300 Reforms to Liberalize Economy
Argentine President Javier Milei said Wednesday that he has signed a decree for more than 300 reforms to liberalize the country's economy, which will now be debated in the Argentine parliament.
2023-12-21T01:23+0000
2023-12-21T01:23+0000
2023-12-21T01:24+0000
argentina
javier milei
economy
economy
economic reforms
economic crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115037765_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c144ee7ee7c65fdbd2d6ec1d6cba643.jpg
"These reforms, of which I mentioned only 30 out of over 300, are included in the emergency decree we signed today," Milei said in his address to the nation. The president said the reforms include privatization, export liberalization, a shift away from price controls and other measures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/over-1000-people-gather-outside-argentinas-casa-rosada-to-protest-new-economic-policies-1115711952.html
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115037765_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae81e917f59a604480c0904b23462d8a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
argentine economy, argentine currency, argentine peso to dollar, argentine economic crisis, javier milei, argentine president, president-elect, president of argentina, liberalize economy, economic liberalization
argentine economy, argentine currency, argentine peso to dollar, argentine economic crisis, javier milei, argentine president, president-elect, president of argentina, liberalize economy, economic liberalization
Argentina's President Signed Decree for Over 300 Reforms to Liberalize Economy
01:23 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 01:24 GMT 21.12.2023)
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentine President Javier Milei said Wednesday that he has signed a decree for more than 300 reforms to liberalize the country's economy, which will now be debated in the Argentine parliament.
"These reforms, of which I mentioned only 30 out of over 300, are included in the emergency decree we signed today," Milei
said in his address to the nation.
"The goal [of the reforms] is to start on a path to restructure our country, to give it back its freedom and start removing a huge number of barriers that postpone economic development," he said.
The president said the reforms include privatization, export liberalization, a shift away from price controls and other measures.
"But this is only the first step. In the coming days, we will convene an emergency parliament meeting and send them a package of laws asking them to move forward with the process of change [in the life of the country]," Milei added.