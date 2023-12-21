https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/argentinas-president-says-signed-decree-for-over-300-reforms-to-liberalize-economy-1115715552.html

Argentina's President Signed Decree for Over 300 Reforms to Liberalize Economy

Argentine President Javier Milei said Wednesday that he has signed a decree for more than 300 reforms to liberalize the country's economy, which will now be debated in the Argentine parliament.

2023-12-21

2023-12-21T01:23+0000

2023-12-21T01:24+0000

"These reforms, of which I mentioned only 30 out of over 300, are included in the emergency decree we signed today," Milei said in his address to the nation. The president said the reforms include privatization, export liberalization, a shift away from price controls and other measures.

