Over-the-Horizon Oops: Chinese Balloon Exposed US Forces' Radar Gaps

A US Air Force General has admitted holes in the superpowers air defences were exposed by this year's Chinese balloon incident.USAF jet fighters shot down a balloon over the Atlantic Ocean in February, only after it had drifted across Canada and much of the western US.Washington claimed it was being used by the Chinese for gathering intelligence, but Beijing denied those allegations and said the craft was a commercial weather balloon. The incident further heightened tensions between the US and China.Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, later admitted that the US was not aware of balloon's intelligence-gather capabilities of the balloon.He emphasized that the US assessment indicated the balloon did not engage in intelligence gathering while transiting or flying over the territory of the United States. General Ryder highlighted the concerted efforts made by the US to "mitigate any potential intelligence gathering," asserting that the measures played a role in preventing the balloon from collecting any sensitive information.In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, General VanHerck said the incident with the Chinese balloon revealed gaps in US forces' ability to detect threats over long distances and in the operational exchange of information.Earlier this year, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the flying apparatus observed over the US had deviated significantly from its route due to wind conditions and indeed originated from China. However, the ministry's statement clarified that its use was strictly for scientific research, including meteorological studies.The USAF refrained from shooting down the balloon as it flew over the country ostensibly for fear of risking civilian lives. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning warned against speculating on the topic of the "Chinese spy balloon."

