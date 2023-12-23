https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/russia-repels-11-attacks-by-ukraine-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-24-hours-1115768863.html

Russia Repels 11 Attacks by Ukraine in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours

Russia Repels 11 Attacks by Ukraine in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours

The Russian armed forces repelled 11 attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 200 servicepeople and four tanks in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2023-12-23T12:06+0000

2023-12-23T12:06+0000

2023-12-23T12:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian armed forces

donetsk people's republic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462940_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_230e53ec2357d4e1417cfe7a1898ca92.jpg

"In the Donetsk direction, units of Russia's southern grouping of forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled 11 attacks and defeated Ukrainian military personnel and equipment in the areas of [the villages of] Sontsevka, Dyleevka, Pivnichnoe and Georgeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said. Ukraine's total losses in the Donetsk direction amounted to up to 200 military personnel, four tanks, including one German-made Leopard-2 tank, the military added. Moreover, the Russian forces managed to hit a Polish-made self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer Krab, two Msta-B howitzers, two self-propelled artillery mounts and two D-30 howitzers. Kiev also lost up to 100 soldiers, three vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer and one D-30 howitzer in the Kherson direction, the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian forces repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian army, eliminating up to 65 Ukrainian servicepeople, three pickup trucks, two self-propelled vehicles and two D-30 howitzers, the ministry said. In the Liman direction, the Russian army repelled two attacks by Ukrainian assault groups, eliminating up to 150 soldiers, a tank and two armored vehicles, as well as one D-30 howitzer, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/ukraine-loses-more-than-30-soldiers-near-zaporozhyes-rabotino-1115597568.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk direction, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry