International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/ukrainian-troops-shell-donetsk-and-yasinovatsky-district---dpr-1115762025.html
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk and Yasinovatsky District - DPR
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk and Yasinovatsky District - DPR
Ukrainian forces fired five 155 mm NATO-caliber shells at Donetsk and the Yasinovatsky district on Saturday, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said in a statement.
2023-12-23T06:18+0000
2023-12-23T06:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
moscow
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
sergei shoigu
dpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113423583_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06517626abcec89e1eefcc8b1ed16e9a.jpg
Ukrainian forces fired five 155 mm NATO-caliber shells at Donetsk and the Yasinovatsky district on Saturday, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said in a statement.In addition, at 07:55 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops opened fire on the Yasinovatsky district, firing three 155 mm shells.The office also reported that on Friday evening, Ukrainian troops fired four 155 mm shells at the Petrovsky district in Donetsk.Artillery of 155 mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States has supplied Ukraine with 155 mm M777 long-range howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to shell cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. German PzH 2000, Polish Krab, and French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, which use shells of this caliber, have also been delivered to Ukrainian forces.Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/ukraine-lost-383000-soldiers-since-start-of-the-special-op--shoigu--1115677303.html
ukraine
donetsk
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113423583_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed5e7ffc5f1215191079c100fc8eaf17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian troops, nato-caliber, ukrainian war crimes, ukrainian forces
ukrainian troops, nato-caliber, ukrainian war crimes, ukrainian forces

Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk and Yasinovatsky District - DPR

06:18 GMT 23.12.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 23.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankLoad ammunition
Load ammunition - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine had lost 159,000 soldiers, 121 aircraft, and 776 tanks since the launch of its counteroffensive in June.
Ukrainian forces fired five 155 mm NATO-caliber shells at Donetsk and the Yasinovatsky district on Saturday, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said in a statement.
In addition, at 07:55 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops opened fire on the Yasinovatsky district, firing three 155 mm shells.
The office also reported that on Friday evening, Ukrainian troops fired four 155 mm shells at the Petrovsky district in Donetsk.
Visit of Russian Defense Minister S. Shoigu to Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost 383,000 Troops Since Special Op's Launch, Shoigu Reveals
19 December, 10:55 GMT
Artillery of 155 mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States has supplied Ukraine with 155 mm M777 long-range howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to shell cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. German PzH 2000, Polish Krab, and French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, which use shells of this caliber, have also been delivered to Ukrainian forces.
Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала