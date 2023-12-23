https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/ukrainian-troops-shell-donetsk-and-yasinovatsky-district---dpr-1115762025.html
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk and Yasinovatsky District - DPR
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk and Yasinovatsky District - DPR
Ukrainian forces fired five 155 mm NATO-caliber shells at Donetsk and the Yasinovatsky district on Saturday, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said in a statement.
2023-12-23T06:18+0000
2023-12-23T06:18+0000
2023-12-23T06:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
moscow
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
sergei shoigu
dpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113423583_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06517626abcec89e1eefcc8b1ed16e9a.jpg
Ukrainian forces fired five 155 mm NATO-caliber shells at Donetsk and the Yasinovatsky district on Saturday, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said in a statement.In addition, at 07:55 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops opened fire on the Yasinovatsky district, firing three 155 mm shells.The office also reported that on Friday evening, Ukrainian troops fired four 155 mm shells at the Petrovsky district in Donetsk.Artillery of 155 mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States has supplied Ukraine with 155 mm M777 long-range howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to shell cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. German PzH 2000, Polish Krab, and French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, which use shells of this caliber, have also been delivered to Ukrainian forces.Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/ukraine-lost-383000-soldiers-since-start-of-the-special-op--shoigu--1115677303.html
ukraine
donetsk
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113423583_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed5e7ffc5f1215191079c100fc8eaf17.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian troops, nato-caliber, ukrainian war crimes, ukrainian forces
ukrainian troops, nato-caliber, ukrainian war crimes, ukrainian forces
Ukrainian Troops Shell Donetsk and Yasinovatsky District - DPR
06:18 GMT 23.12.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 23.12.2023)
Earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine had lost 159,000 soldiers, 121 aircraft, and 776 tanks since the launch of its counteroffensive in June.
Ukrainian forces fired five 155 mm NATO-caliber shells at Donetsk and the Yasinovatsky district on Saturday, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said in a statement.
In addition, at 07:55 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops opened fire on the Yasinovatsky district, firing three 155 mm shells.
The office also reported that on Friday evening, Ukrainian troops
fired four 155 mm shells at the Petrovsky district in Donetsk.
Artillery of 155 mm caliber is used by NATO countries. The United States has supplied Ukraine with 155 mm M777 long-range howitzers, which Ukrainian troops are actively using to shell cities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. German PzH 2000, Polish Krab, and French CAESAR self-propelled howitzers
, which use shells of this caliber, have also been delivered to Ukrainian forces.
Western countries have been providing military aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.