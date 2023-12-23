https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/russia-to-withhold-part-of-contribution-to-opcw-that-funds-us-imposed-team-1115763956.html

Russia to Withhold Part of Contribution to OPCW That Funds US-Imposed Team

Russia to Withhold Part of Contribution to OPCW That Funds US-Imposed Team

Russia, together with several partners, will continue to withhold part of its contribution to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) allocated by the OPCW secretariat to finance the Investigation and Identification Team, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

2023-12-23T08:04+0000

2023-12-23T08:04+0000

2023-12-23T08:04+0000

world

organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

russia

us

moscow

un’s organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg

In November, Russia was not elected to the organization's executive council. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the country, however, would continue to play an active role in the organization. The payment of a regular contribution to the organization's budget is an obligation of each member-state to the organization, she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/moscow-sends-23-notes-to-opcw-secretariat-on-possible-chemical-use-by-kiev-1111988198.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

contribution to opcw, organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons, russian foreign ministry