Russia to Withhold Part of Contribution to OPCW That Funds US-Imposed Team
Russia to Withhold Part of Contribution to OPCW That Funds US-Imposed Team
Russia, together with several partners, will continue to withhold part of its contribution to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) allocated by the OPCW secretariat to finance the Investigation and Identification Team, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
In November, Russia was not elected to the organization's executive council. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the country, however, would continue to play an active role in the organization. The payment of a regular contribution to the organization's budget is an obligation of each member-state to the organization, she added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia, together with several partners, will continue to withhold part of its contribution to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) allocated by the OPCW secretariat to finance the Investigation and Identification Team, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
In November, Russia was not elected to the organization's executive council. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the country, however, would continue to play an active role in the organization.
"Russia, together with some of our partners, will continue to withhold part of its contribution [to the OPCW], which is allocated by the OPCW Technical Secretariat to finance the illegitimate 'attributive' Investigation and Identification Team imposed by the US and its satellites, which is conducting illegal activities in the interests of the 'collective West'," Zakharova said.
The payment of a regular contribution to the organization's budget is an obligation of each member-state to the organization
, she added.