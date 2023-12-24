https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/1-killed-in-florida-mall-shooting-suspect-at-large-1115776507.html

1 Killed in Florida Mall Shooting, Suspect At-Large

At least one man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting at a mall in Ocala, Florida on Saturday

A shooting at a mall in Ocala, Florida on Saturday resulted in at least one death, local police say.The shooting occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida. Police believe the shooter is still on the loose. Originally, the Ocala police said they were responding to an active shooting, but then clarified that the shooting had ended by the time they entered the mall.A video, seemingly of the chaotic scene inside the mall during the shooting has been posted on social media.Police said a deceased adult male was found in the common area hours after the shooting occurred. Police also found an injured woman in the area.It is unclear if that is the only injury, previously the police stated that there were “multiple” injuries. The woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, they said. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.No description of the suspect has been released and police are asking that anyone with information call the local Crime Stoppers. They added that they now believe it may have been a targeted shooting.While the Ocala mall shooting may not end up classified as a mass shooting, 2023 has been a record-breaking year for mass shootings, defined as a shooting with four or more injuries or deaths, not including the shooter.

