Russia Lambasts 'Unacceptable' US Claims to Arctic Shelf

MOSCOW, December 24 (Sputnik) - Russia is taking all necessary measures to meet its national interests in the Arctic, Grigory Karasin, head of the foreign affairs committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We have taken and will continue to take all measures that are necessary for our national interests in this geographical area," Karasin said, answering a question about whether the Washington's recently announced claims to the continental shelf pose any sort of threat to Russia.Karasin stressed that the unilateral attempt to expand US maritime borders in the Arctic region is unacceptable.The US move to extend its claims to the continental shelf by about a million square kilometers, an area about twice the size of California, comes amid the growing realization by world powers that the far north will play a fundamental role in the economic and geostrategic future of the northern hemisphere.The Arctic is believed to be home to trillions of dollars' worth of virtually untapped natural resources, including hydrocarbons, and is a major alternative to traditional trade routes between Europe and Asia. Russia, for example, is betting big on its Northern Sea Route becoming a major maritime trade route in the years and decades to come, and has invested billions in Arctic civilian and military infrastructure and icebreaker technology amid the ever-present threat of NATO encroachment.

