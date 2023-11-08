https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/us-intends-to-kill-russias-arctic-lng-2-project---state-dept-1114823323.html

US Intends to ‘Kill’ Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Project - State Dept.

The United States intends to kill Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project through sanctions coordinated with the Group of Seven (G7) partners and others, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said on Wednesday.

"Our objective is to kill that project, and we are doing that through our sanctions, working with our partners in the Group of Seven and beyond," Pyatt stated during a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. Earlier this month, the United States sanctioned the Arctic LNG 2, which is the second-largest liquified natural gas production project and is owned by the Russian energy company Novatek. However, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday that the US sanctions on the project could impact business in Japan and that Tokyo would work with the G7 to maintain stable energy supplies.

