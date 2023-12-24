https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/russian-gas-supplies-to-china-via-power-of-siberia-hit-new-record---gazprom-1115789933.html

Russian Gas Supplies to China Via Power of Siberia Hit New Record - Gazprom

Daily supplies of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline hit a new record on December 23, Russian energy giant Gazprom said

"On December 23, Gazprom set a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China. China's request for gas supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline again exceeded the daily contractual obligations. Gazprom supplied all the requested volumes," the company said on Telegram. The supplies have been carried out under a long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the Russian company recalled. The Power of Siberia is the main gas pipeline from Russia to China, with a length of about 3,000 km (1,864 miles). The volume of supplies reached 15.4 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022, and is set to steadily increase until the pipeline reaches its target annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025. Russia and China are also negotiating the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, which would be capable of delivering 50 billion cubic meters per year to China through Mongolia.Trade between Moscow and Beijing skyrocketed amid the western sanctions campaign targeting Russia's fuel exports. The sanctions, however, dealt a major blow to Europe and exacerbated the global energy crisis, while Russia managed to diversify its export markets.

