Serbian President Vucic to Hold Meeting With Russian Ambassador
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will hold a meeting with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on 25 December in connection with the unrest in Belgrade.
"I can only express gratitude, which probably won't be popular... in the West. But I feel tonight it's particularly important to stand up for Serbia and thank the Russian security services who had this information and shared it with us. And we then shared it with everybody else. And everyone else said, 'Oh, this is Russian disinformation, this is spreading fake news,'" Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said, commenting on the announced meeting between Serbian President and Russian Ambassador.
Serbian President Vucic to Hold Meeting With Russian Ambassador
23:21 GMT 24.12.2023 (Updated: 23:22 GMT 24.12.2023)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will hold a meeting with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on 25 December in connection with the unrest in Belgrade, announced the press service of the President.
"I can only express gratitude, which probably won't be popular... in the West. But I feel tonight it's particularly important to stand up for Serbia and thank the Russian security services who had this information and shared it with us. And we then shared it with everybody else. And everyone else said, 'Oh, this is Russian disinformation, this is spreading fake news,'" Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said, commenting on the announced meeting between Serbian President and Russian Ambassador.
The meeting between Vucic and Aleksander Botsan-Kharchenko will take place at the General Secretariat, the Serbian leader's residence, which stands across the square from Belgrade's unrest-hit assembly.
Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has also scheduled a meeting with the Russian ambassador at the Foreign Ministry on Monday.
Today's rally, which took place near the Belgrade administration building, was organised by the opposition, dissatisfied with the outcome of the parliamentary and regional elections on 17 December.
Opposition demanded to cancel the elections and declare new ones, due to alleged vote rigging by ruling party.
"The act of violence was prepared, our security services predicted it, we informed the public. We will ask people from the OSCE if they knew, we will ask many abroad why they laughed at it," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said following an urgent meeting of the National Security Council.
He said a total of 30 police officers were injured, two of them seriously. Vucic also said that the police will prosecute all those who participated in the violence and specified that 35 hooligans have been detained so far.