https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/ukraine-loses-up-to-350-troops-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-24-hours---mod-1115783173.html
Ukrainian troops lost up to 350 military personnel killed or injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113021644_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f321e6019daebb0543b7aacd3e13eb3.jpg
"The total losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to up to 350 military personnel killed and injured, three infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier and five vehicles," the ministry said. Russian forces repelled a total of eight attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that during counter-battery warfare, Russian military personnel had destroyed one US-made M777 artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, three D-30 howitzers and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. In the Liman and the Kupyansk directions, the Russian forces repelled two and four attacks by the Ukrainian army respectively, eliminating a total of up to 140 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said. Kiev also lost up to 110 troops in the South Donetsk direction and up to 150 troops in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions, the Russian military said.
