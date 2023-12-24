https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/ukraine-loses-up-to-350-troops-in-donetsk-direction-over-past-24-hours---mod-1115783173.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 350 Troops in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 350 Troops in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

Ukrainian troops lost up to 350 military personnel killed or injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2023-12-24T11:36+0000

2023-12-24T11:36+0000

2023-12-24T11:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

ukraine

russian armed forces

russia

zaporozhye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113021644_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f321e6019daebb0543b7aacd3e13eb3.jpg

"The total losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to up to 350 military personnel killed and injured, three infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier and five vehicles," the ministry said. Russian forces repelled a total of eight attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that during counter-battery warfare, Russian military personnel had destroyed one US-made M777 artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, three D-30 howitzers and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. In the Liman and the Kupyansk directions, the Russian forces repelled two and four attacks by the Ukrainian army respectively, eliminating a total of up to 140 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said. Kiev also lost up to 110 troops in the South Donetsk direction and up to 150 troops in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions, the Russian military said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/ukraine-lost-383000-soldiers-since-start-of-the-special-op--shoigu--1115677303.html

donetsk

ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donetsk direction, russian defense ministry, ukrainian troops