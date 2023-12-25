https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/eaeu-countries-sign-full-fledged-free-trade-agreement-with-iran-1115800986.html
EAEU Countries Sign Full-Fledged Free Trade Agreement With Iran
Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have signed a full-fledged free trade agreement with Iran, which should replace the temporary agreement in effect since 2019.
The signing took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Russia's St. Petersburg. The agreement was signed by the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Mikhail Myasnikovich, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi. The deal was also signed by representatives of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The temporary agreement on the creation of a free trade zone between the EAEU and Iran was concluded on May 17, 2018 and is in effect from October 27, 2019.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have signed a full-fledged free trade agreement with Iran, which should replace the temporary agreement in effect since 2019.
The signing took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Russia's St. Petersburg. The agreement was signed by the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission
(EEC), Mikhail Myasnikovich, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi. The deal was also signed by representatives of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
The temporary agreement on the creation of a free trade zone between the EAEU
and Iran was concluded on May 17, 2018 and is in effect from October 27, 2019.