Putin Says Will Discuss With Xi Expanding Contacts in Field of Sports
04:39 GMT 16.10.2023 (Updated: 04:55 GMT 16.10.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergey Karpuhin / Go to the mediabankChinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
© Sputnik / Sergey Karpuhin/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during his upcoming trip to China he will talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping about expanding contacts in the field of sports.
"I hope that our cooperation with Chinese friends in the field of sports will also actively develop ... When I go to China, I will definitely talk with Xi on this topic ... I will ask him to support these initiatives of young people, athletes ... to expand contacts in the field of sports," Putin said in an interview.
Referring to the Belt and Road Initiative, Vladimir Putin said that the EAEU countries, in the course of joint work with China, have already provided $24 billion of investments, and this volume is growing.
"The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, in the course of joint work within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, have already provided $24 billion of investments. But this volume is growing as the number of mutually beneficial projects is increasing," Putin stressed.
Russia and China are working on cooperation on fast neutron reactors, which will allow the two countries to build relations in a new way in this high-tech energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin added.
"We continue to build nuclear units. And not only to build units at two stations, but we are also working on the issue of a fast neutron reactor, which will allow us to build relations in this high-tech energy sector in a completely new way, since conditions are created there for a closed cycle. There will be no waste there," Putin said.
Vladimir Putin plant to visit China to participate in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which will be held in Beijing from October 17-18.
According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin “will be the chief guest” of Chairman Xi and heads of states will find time “for a confidential, face to face discussion.”