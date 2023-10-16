https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/putin-says-will-discuss-with-xi-expanding-contacts-in-field-of-sports-1114220578.html

Putin Says Will Discuss With Xi Expanding Contacts in Field of Sports

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that during his upcoming trip to China he will talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping about expanding contacts in the field of sports.

Referring to the Belt and Road Initiative, Vladimir Putin said that the EAEU countries, in the course of joint work with China, have already provided $24 billion of investments, and this volume is growing.Russia and China are working on cooperation on fast neutron reactors, which will allow the two countries to build relations in a new way in this high-tech energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin added.Vladimir Putin plant to visit China to participate in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which will be held in Beijing from October 17-18.According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin “will be the chief guest” of Chairman Xi and heads of states will find time “for a confidential, face to face discussion.”

