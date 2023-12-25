International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/houthis-train-20000-soldiers-to-participate-in-possible-clashes-with-israel---reports-1115791851.html
Houthis Train 20,000 Soldiers to Participate in Possible Clashes With Israel - Reports
Houthis Train 20,000 Soldiers to Participate in Possible Clashes With Israel - Reports
Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has trained 20,000 reservist soldiers for possible deployment to the Gaza Strip, Yemeni news agency Saba reported on Sunday.
2023-12-25T03:22+0000
2023-12-25T03:22+0000
world
red sea
yemen
houthis
ansar allah
red sea crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115639046_109:0:1297:668_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d260fe4081d300dad076b831788628.png
A military parade took place in the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajjah to mark the completion of military courses for the first 20,000 reservists of the mobilization forces, the report said.The reservists confirmed their readiness to go into battle alongside the Yemeni armed forces against Israel and the US coalition aimed at protecting Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the news agency reported.After the armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas escalated in October, Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has intensified its attacks on cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip. Last week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea amid the surge in Houthis' attacks on cargo ships, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis, for their part, vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/houthis-say-us-warship-firing-hysterically-nearly-hit-tanker-in-red-sea-1115789509.html
red sea
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115639046_258:0:1149:668_1920x0_80_0_0_70b7a67bd48cefcbd1ddbc1ec3d7c938.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yemen's ansar allah rebel movement, ansar allah, houthis, houthis gaza strip, houthis forces, houthis soldiers
yemen's ansar allah rebel movement, ansar allah, houthis, houthis gaza strip, houthis forces, houthis soldiers

Houthis Train 20,000 Soldiers to Participate in Possible Clashes With Israel - Reports

03:22 GMT 25.12.2023
© Photo : HouthisHouthis do their traditional war dance aboard the Galaxy Leader after seizing the Israeli-owned ro-ro car transporter. Screengrab of social media video.
Houthis do their traditional war dance aboard the Galaxy Leader after seizing the Israeli-owned ro-ro car transporter. Screengrab of social media video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2023
© Photo : Houthis
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has trained 20,000 reservist soldiers for possible deployment to the Gaza Strip, Yemeni news agency Saba reported on Sunday.
A military parade took place in the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajjah to mark the completion of military courses for the first 20,000 reservists of the mobilization forces, the report said.
The reservists confirmed their readiness to go into battle alongside the Yemeni armed forces against Israel and the US coalition aimed at protecting Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the news agency reported.
After the armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas escalated in October, Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has intensified its attacks on cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
DDG-55 USS Laboon Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer fires during a drill, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2023
World
Houthis Say US Warship 'Firing Hysterically' Nearly Hit Tanker in Red Sea
Yesterday, 18:48 GMT
Last week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea amid the surge in Houthis' attacks on cargo ships, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis, for their part, vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала