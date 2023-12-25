https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/houthis-train-20000-soldiers-to-participate-in-possible-clashes-with-israel---reports-1115791851.html

Houthis Train 20,000 Soldiers to Participate in Possible Clashes With Israel - Reports

Houthis Train 20,000 Soldiers to Participate in Possible Clashes With Israel - Reports

Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has trained 20,000 reservist soldiers for possible deployment to the Gaza Strip, Yemeni news agency Saba reported on Sunday.

2023-12-25T03:22+0000

2023-12-25T03:22+0000

2023-12-25T03:22+0000

world

red sea

yemen

houthis

ansar allah

red sea crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115639046_109:0:1297:668_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d260fe4081d300dad076b831788628.png

A military parade took place in the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajjah to mark the completion of military courses for the first 20,000 reservists of the mobilization forces, the report said.The reservists confirmed their readiness to go into battle alongside the Yemeni armed forces against Israel and the US coalition aimed at protecting Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the news agency reported.After the armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas escalated in October, Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has intensified its attacks on cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip. Last week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea amid the surge in Houthis' attacks on cargo ships, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis, for their part, vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/houthis-say-us-warship-firing-hysterically-nearly-hit-tanker-in-red-sea-1115789509.html

red sea

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yemen's ansar allah rebel movement, ansar allah, houthis, houthis gaza strip, houthis forces, houthis soldiers