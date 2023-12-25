https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russian-forces-destroy-starlink-station-near-kupyansk-1115795419.html

Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Station Near Kupyansk

Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Station Near Kupyansk

A combined group of fighters of the Zapad battlegroup destroyed mortars, Starlink station and infantry of the Ukrainian forces with the help of combat drones in the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2023-12-25T10:13+0000

2023-12-25T10:13+0000

2023-12-25T10:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian armed forces

russian defense ministry

starlink

drone

drone strike

drone strikes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_0:127:3191:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_45dc79b3f8029be41f1d369923390369.jpg

A combined group of fighters from battlegroup Zapad destroyed Ukrainian mortars, a Starlink station, and infantry with the help of combat drones in the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Intelligence officers in battlegroup Zapad received data on the build-up of Ukrainian forces. As a result, a combined group of reconnaissance and UAV operators secretly approached the front line from the rear. Targets were destroyed by attack drones at a distance of about three kilometers from the positions of the Ukrainian forces.In addition to using FPV kamikaze drones, the Russian Armed Forces hit targets with a special ammunition-dropping drone. "This big one here is also our favorite drone. We already use it to destroy enemy strongholds. We use it for airdrops. The biggest load we sent was 2.5 kilograms. But we are already enthusiastic about it and have made our own ammunition for it. There is no standard ammunition for it, and we invent it ourselves. You can also hang three grenades on it. It can be used to disrupt the enemy's rotation, to hit vehicles," the officer said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/week-of-disappointment-western-media-admits-ukraine-and-zelensky-losing-ground-1115617993.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, ukrainian mortars, starlink station, ukrainian forces