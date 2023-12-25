https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russian-forces-destroy-starlink-station-near-kupyansk-1115795419.html
Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Station Near Kupyansk
Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Station Near Kupyansk
A combined group of fighters of the Zapad battlegroup destroyed mortars, Starlink station and infantry of the Ukrainian forces with the help of combat drones in the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-12-25T10:13+0000
2023-12-25T10:13+0000
2023-12-25T10:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
starlink
drone
drone strike
drone strikes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_0:127:3191:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_45dc79b3f8029be41f1d369923390369.jpg
A combined group of fighters from battlegroup Zapad destroyed Ukrainian mortars, a Starlink station, and infantry with the help of combat drones in the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Intelligence officers in battlegroup Zapad received data on the build-up of Ukrainian forces. As a result, a combined group of reconnaissance and UAV operators secretly approached the front line from the rear. Targets were destroyed by attack drones at a distance of about three kilometers from the positions of the Ukrainian forces.In addition to using FPV kamikaze drones, the Russian Armed Forces hit targets with a special ammunition-dropping drone. "This big one here is also our favorite drone. We already use it to destroy enemy strongholds. We use it for airdrops. The biggest load we sent was 2.5 kilograms. But we are already enthusiastic about it and have made our own ammunition for it. There is no standard ammunition for it, and we invent it ourselves. You can also hang three grenades on it. It can be used to disrupt the enemy's rotation, to hit vehicles," the officer said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/week-of-disappointment-western-media-admits-ukraine-and-zelensky-losing-ground-1115617993.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112881448_231:0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_057453103b01e85afac3e08a9b2fc4e1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian forces, ukrainian mortars, starlink station, ukrainian forces
russian forces, ukrainian mortars, starlink station, ukrainian forces
Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Station Near Kupyansk
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev sending brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment into battle. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering heavy casualties.
A combined group of fighters from battlegroup Zapad destroyed Ukrainian mortars, a Starlink station, and infantry with the help of combat drones in the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of the joint work of reconnaissance, motorized rifle and artillery units of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Zapad battlegroup, several shelters, two mortars, Starlink satellite communications station and Ukrainian infantry were destroyed," the ministry said.
Intelligence officers in battlegroup Zapad received data on the build-up of Ukrainian forces. As a result, a combined group of reconnaissance and UAV operators secretly approached the front line from the rear. Targets were destroyed by attack drones at a distance of about three kilometers from the positions of the Ukrainian forces
.
"During surveillance, when important targets are identified, such as ammunition supply points or the establishment of new enemy observation posts, we have a small task force go out on an ATV and destroy the identified targets. We also identify enemy artillery positions, transmit coordinates and make adjustments while our artillery is engaged. The main targets of the combat drone operators are enemy mortars," a reconnaissance officer said.
In addition to using FPV kamikaze drones, the Russian Armed Forces
hit targets with a special ammunition-dropping drone.
"This big one here is also our favorite drone. We already use it to destroy enemy strongholds. We use it for airdrops. The biggest load we sent was 2.5 kilograms. But we are already enthusiastic about it and have made our own ammunition for it. There is no standard ammunition for it, and we invent it ourselves. You can also hang three grenades on it. It can be used to disrupt the enemy's rotation, to hit vehicles," the officer said.