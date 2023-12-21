International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Convenes Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Lost About 160,000 Soldiers in All Directions in 6 Months of Counteroffensive
Kiev Lost About 160,000 Soldiers in All Directions in 6 Months of Counteroffensive
Ukraine has lost about 160,000 soldiers and more than 3,000 armored vehicles in all directions over the six months of the counteroffensive, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.
This year, the Russian armed forces' main goal was to repulse Kiev's counteroffensive that involved brigades trained in the West, the top general said, adding that the Russian forces are constantly expanding the areas of control in all directions. The Ukrainian armed forces launched the counteroffensive on June 4 and were unable to overcome even the tactical defense zone, built by Russian troops, which resulted in Ukraine's suffering huge losses in the Zaporozhye direction, he noted.
Kiev Lost About 160,000 Soldiers in All Directions in 6 Months of Counteroffensive

11:53 GMT 21.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost about 160,000 soldiers and more than 3,000 armored vehicles in all directions over the six months of the counteroffensive, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.
This year, the Russian armed forces' main goal was to repulse Kiev's counteroffensive that involved brigades trained in the West, the top general said, adding that the Russian forces are constantly expanding the areas of control in all directions.
"Over six months, enemy losses in all directions amounted to about 160,000 people, more than 3,000 armored combat vehicles, including 766 tanks, as well as 121 aircraft, 23 helicopters," Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military attaches. The meeting addressed the performance Russian Ministry of Defense in 2023.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Military to Crumble by Mid-2024
15 December, 13:30 GMT
The Ukrainian armed forces launched the counteroffensive on June 4 and were unable to overcome even the tactical defense zone, built by Russian troops, which resulted in Ukraine's suffering huge losses in the Zaporozhye direction, he noted.
