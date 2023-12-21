https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/kiev-lost-about-160000-soldiers-in-all-directions-in-6-months-of-counteroffensive-1115724506.html
Kiev Lost About 160,000 Soldiers in All Directions in 6 Months of Counteroffensive
Ukraine has lost about 160,000 soldiers and more than 3,000 armored vehicles in all directions over the six months of the counteroffensive, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.
This year, the Russian armed forces' main goal was to repulse Kiev's counteroffensive that involved brigades trained in the West, the top general said, adding that the Russian forces are constantly expanding the areas of control in all directions. The Ukrainian armed forces launched the counteroffensive on June 4 and were unable to overcome even the tactical defense zone, built by Russian troops, which resulted in Ukraine's suffering huge losses in the Zaporozhye direction, he noted.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost about 160,000 soldiers and more than 3,000 armored vehicles in all directions over the six months of the counteroffensive, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.