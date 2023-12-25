Russian Troops Fully Liberate DPR Settlement of Maryinka
15:11 GMT 25.12.2023 (Updated: 15:43 GMT 25.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
Being updated
The heavily-fortified settlement, situated on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, was used by Ukrainian forces to indiscriminately shell the Donetsk People's Republic's capital for nearly ten years before finally being captured by Russian forces.
The Russian Army has completed the liberation of Maryinka, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has announced.
"In the course of offensive operations, assault detachments from the Southern Group of Forces completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka southwest of Donetsk," Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a briefing on Monday.
""I would like to congratulate you. This is a success. Pass on the words of gratitude to all the staff and fighters who took part at different times and at different stages [in the settlement's liberation, ed.]," Putin replied.
The president expressed confidence that control of the settlement will allow Russian forces to push Ukrainian positions further back from Donetsk.
Shoigu concurred, saying Maryinka's liberation will make it possible to more effectively protect the city of Donetsk from Ukrainian artillery fire. The defense minister said that troops from the 150th Motorized Rifle Division distinguished themselves in the settlement's capture. During WWII, it was the 150th Division which famously captured the Reichstag in Berlin.
"The liberation of this settlement naturally reduces the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and gives us additional opportunities for further actions," he said.
Maryinka had been turned into a fortress over the past nine years, connected by a network of underground passages, with fortifications on almost every one of its streets, Shoigu said.
Putin asked the defense minister to distribute medals to soldiers who distinguished themselves in the strategic settlement's liberation, and instructed him to promote the commander overseeing its capture to the rank of major.
"By breaking into this fortification, which the enemy has factually been building up since 2014...our troops have the opportunity to enter a wider operational area. But, of course, this is a matter for local commanders and specialists from the General Staff and the Defense Ministry to determine. This is a separate issue, but in any case, this opportunity arises in this area," Putin said.
Maryinka was captured by Donbass militias seeking to break off from Kiev's control in April 2014, after the Ukrainian installed in the February 2014 coup launched an 'Anti-Terrorist Operation' against them to try to crush the rebellion by force. Ukrainian forces, including paramilitaries from the infamous neo-Nazi Azov Regiment, recaptured Maryinka in August 2014. From that time on, the strategic town, situated directly on the western outskirts of Donetsk City) was turned into a fortress by Ukrainian forces, and used to launch regular, indiscriminate attacks against the militia-controlled city.