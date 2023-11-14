https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/ukraines-top-general-tells-us-chief-of-staff-about-difficult-situation-in-ukrainian-armed-forces-1114937705.html
Ukraine's Top General Tells US Chief of Staff About Difficult Situation in Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ukraine's Top General Tells US Chief of Staff About Difficult Situation in Ukrainian Armed Forces
General Valeriy Zaluzhny, in a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, described the situation in the combat zone as "complicated but under control".
2023-11-14T05:45+0000
2023-11-14T05:45+0000
2023-11-14T05:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
charles brown
valery zaluzhny
ukraine
avdeevka
kiev
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114867925_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d810ccbd527317a8ec4857b607a733c9.jpg
General Valeriy Zaluzhny has conducted a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown during which he described the situation in the combat zone as "complicated but under control". According to him, the "hottest" areas remain the Avdeevka, Kupyansk and Maryinka directions. US officials estimate that the Ukrainian armed forces have suffered 70,000 fatalities and up to 120,000 wounded during the conflict in Ukraine, according to a report in The Economist in November. In August, The New York Times, citing estimates by Western officials and analysts, wrote that the Ukrainian army's losses exceeded 150,000 soldiers killed and wounded.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June. Kiev sent brigades which had been trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment into battle. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering heavy casualties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231113/ukraine-losing-its-best-soldiers-in-meat-grinder-of-botched-counteroffensive-1114918309.html
ukraine
avdeevka
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/0a/1114867925_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85d555decc2a7b522b997bd3ed91f620.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine's top general, us joint chiefs of staff, situation in the combat zone
ukraine's top general, us joint chiefs of staff, situation in the combat zone
Ukraine's Top General Tells US Chief of Staff About Difficult Situation in Ukrainian Armed Forces
On 1 November, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said in an interview that Kiev's counteroffensive had reached a "stalemate".
General Valeriy Zaluzhny has conducted a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown during which he described the situation in the combat zone as "complicated but under control".
According to him, the "hottest" areas remain the Avdeevka, Kupyansk and Maryinka directions.
"We also discussed our plans for the winter period and separately addressed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army. First of all, we are talking about grenades, air defense equipment and UAVs. We discussed the issues of training our servicemen and restoring the combat capability of units," Zaluzhny wrote in his Telegram channel.
US officials estimate that the Ukrainian armed forces
have suffered 70,000 fatalities and up to 120,000 wounded during the conflict in Ukraine, according to a report in The Economist in November. In August, The New York Times, citing estimates by Western officials and analysts, wrote that the Ukrainian army's losses exceeded 150,000 soldiers killed and wounded.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive
began on 4 June. Kiev sent brigades which had been trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment into battle. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering heavy casualties.