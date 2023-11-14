https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/ukraines-top-general-tells-us-chief-of-staff-about-difficult-situation-in-ukrainian-armed-forces-1114937705.html

Ukraine's Top General Tells US Chief of Staff About Difficult Situation in Ukrainian Armed Forces

General Valeriy Zaluzhny, in a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, described the situation in the combat zone as "complicated but under control".

General Valeriy Zaluzhny has conducted a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown during which he described the situation in the combat zone as "complicated but under control". According to him, the "hottest" areas remain the Avdeevka, Kupyansk and Maryinka directions. US officials estimate that the Ukrainian armed forces have suffered 70,000 fatalities and up to 120,000 wounded during the conflict in Ukraine, according to a report in The Economist in November. In August, The New York Times, citing estimates by Western officials and analysts, wrote that the Ukrainian army's losses exceeded 150,000 soldiers killed and wounded.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June. Kiev sent brigades which had been trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment into battle. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering heavy casualties.

