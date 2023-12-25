https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russias-strategy-prevails-as-western-aid-to-ukraine-flounders-1115796238.html

Russia's Strategy Prevails as Western Aid to Ukraine Flounders

As the conflict in Ukraine drags on into a long-term crisis, the resolve of the collective West to sustain their aid to the country faces an endurance test. But, is Russia to blame? Failure to seek a diplomatic solution, corruption and low morale in the Ukrainian army and the US and EU's budgetary constraints are culpable.

In a recent interview, Jill Dougherty, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and former CNN Moscow bureau chief, explained to journalist Michael Holmes how the United States has failed to uphold its Ukraine aid pledge.However, in the Kiev regime's quest to garner support from the West, Ukraine faces a daunting challenge. Dougherty emphasized the current state of the conflict, highlighting a concerning lack of progress. The fighting has significantly stalled, with political hurdles in the United States impeding the crucial financial aid proposal for Ukraine, as put forth by President Biden. This predicament can be attributed to a bipartisan deadlock in Congress, which hinders the approval of the much-needed funds for Ukraine's aid. These circumstances accentuate Russia's strategy, which relies on the expectation of diminishing Western patience and support.This strategy of attrition and patience on Russia's part have potent consequences. As the conflict drags on, Russia hopes to outlast the collective West, banking on the collapse of Western unity and the potential for political shifts in the United States.Michael Holmes cited an article from the Institute for the Study of War, which suggests that Putin's success in Ukraine hinges on the United States choosing inaction. The article contends that "Russian victory would diminish America's deterrence around the world, emboldening others with an explicit or latent intent to harm the US."The scholar pointed to the ramifications of Western inaction and its far-reaching consequences beyond Ukraine's borders. She highlighted how America's credibility would be diminished, while Washington's European allies would experience growing Ukraine fatigue.Furthermore, since the conflict broke out, over $110 billion in US taxpayer money has been released by Congress to Ukraine, and questions persist about how open-ended this aid has been. A joint statement released on December 19, 2023, by Senate leaders disclosed their decision to postpone military aid to Ukraine until 2024, citing ongoing Republican insistence on stricter border controls and other pressing issues.

