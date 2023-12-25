https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/ukraine-loses-up-to-200-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115803210.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 200 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, one attack in the Donetsk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction. According to the ministry's statement, total enemy losses over the past day amounted to up to 200 military personnel killed and wounded, two infantry fighting vehicles and six vehicles. Kiev has also lost up to 180 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction over the past day, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Up to 200 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
