International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/germanys-army-general-warns-of-equipment-gaps-due-to-brigades-deployment-in-lithuania-1115828920.html
Germany's Army General Warns of Equipment Gaps Due to Brigade's Deployment in Lithuania
Germany's Army General Warns of Equipment Gaps Due to Brigade's Deployment in Lithuania
The German army may face equipment gaps, and its equipage may drop to 55% from 60% due to the deployment of a German brigade in Lithuania.
2023-12-26T23:29+0000
2023-12-26T23:25+0000
military
europe
germany
lithuania
military equipment
german bundeswehr
troop redeployment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100149031_0:86:3072:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0b9e13e8c728cd4e155ba7a5b5e2b3.jpg
Mais voiced his concerns about the consequences of stationing the brigade in Lithuania in a letter addressed to German Defense Chief Gen. Carsten Breuer and obtained by German media. The Bundeswehr is currently only 60% equipped, "at the limit of what is acceptable," lacking everything from "A" to "Z," "from artillery pieces to raincoats." "The establishment of a new major brigade without additional investment would reduce this number to 55%," Mais is quoted as saying in the letter. Last week, Lithuanian National Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Vilnius signed an action plan for the deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania by 2027, with up to 5,000 German troops with their families arriving in Lithuania. The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said Germany plans to deploy a heavy brigade with three maneuver battalions and the necessary combat support and supply units in Lithuania. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in early November that Berlin is responding to the current security situation by the long-term deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania and is willing to have more large military units in high readiness.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/germany-ready-to-deploy-combat-ready-troops-in-lithuania-1111472356.html
germany
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100149031_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3cd5f583c85eda9dfd5b6f8b80a1be1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
how many german troops deployed to lithuania, equipment gaps in german munitions
how many german troops deployed to lithuania, equipment gaps in german munitions

Germany's Army General Warns of Equipment Gaps Due to Brigade's Deployment in Lithuania

23:29 GMT 26.12.2023
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisGerman Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion
German Bundeswehr soldiers of the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2023
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German army may face equipment gaps, and its equipage may drop to 55% from 60% due to the deployment of a German brigade in Lithuania, Lt. Gen. Alfons Mais, the inspector of the German army and the chief of the German Army Headquarters at Strausberg in Brandenburg, said Tuesday.
Mais voiced his concerns about the consequences of stationing the brigade in Lithuania in a letter addressed to German Defense Chief Gen. Carsten Breuer and obtained by German media. The Bundeswehr is currently only 60% equipped, "at the limit of what is acceptable," lacking everything from "A" to "Z," "from artillery pieces to raincoats."
"The establishment of a new major brigade without additional investment would reduce this number to 55%," Mais is quoted as saying in the letter.
A German Leopard 1A5 tank drives past at the at the 2015 military day in Uffenheim, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2023
Military
Germany Ready to Deploy Combat-Ready Troops in Lithuania
26 June, 13:15 GMT
Last week, Lithuanian National Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in Vilnius signed an action plan for the deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania by 2027, with up to 5,000 German troops with their families arriving in Lithuania.
The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said Germany plans to deploy a heavy brigade with three maneuver battalions and the necessary combat support and supply units in Lithuania.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in early November that Berlin is responding to the current security situation by the long-term deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania and is willing to have more large military units in high readiness.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала