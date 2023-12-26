International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 205 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Up to 205 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine has lost up to 205 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have liberated the city of Maryinka in the Donetsk People's Republic and repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, three attacks in the Kupyansk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction. According to the ministry's statement, the total losses of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to 205 military personnel and five pickup trucks. Ukraine has also lost up to 150 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and up to 195 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.Earlier Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 125,000 people and 16,000 units of weapons over the six-month counteroffensive.
Ukraine Loses Up to 205 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day

Ukraine has lost up to 205 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have liberated the city of Maryinka in the Donetsk People's Republic and repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, three attacks in the Kupyansk direction and another one in the Krasny Liman direction.
According to the ministry's statement, the total losses of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to 205 military personnel and five pickup trucks.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Fulfill Main Goal of 2023 by Foiling Ukrainian Counteroffensive - Shoigu
Ukraine has also lost up to 150 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and up to 195 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.
Earlier Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 125,000 people and 16,000 units of weapons over the six-month counteroffensive.
