UK's Maritime Trade Operations Received Report of Incident Off Yemen's Al Hudaydah
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday it had received a report of an incident off Al Hudaydah, Yemen's principal port city on the Red Sea, and that the authorities were investigating it.
"UKMTO have received a report of an incident approximately 50NM [nautical miles, 57.5 miles] West of AL HUDAYDAH. Authorities are investigating," the maritime agency said on X. The UKMTO has issued an advisory for vessels to transit "with caution" and report any "suspicious activity" to the maritime body. After the armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas escalated in October, Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has intensified its attacks on cargo ships believed to be linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
yemen
