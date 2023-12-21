https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/houthis-cargo-ship-attacks-help-make-settler-occupation-of-palestine-ungovernable-1115729851.html

Houthis' Cargo Ship Attacks Help Make 'Settler Occupation of Palestine Ungovernable'

This week, the Pentagon proclaimed the launch of a naval operation in the Gulf of Aden, purportedly meant to curb the recent string of attacks by the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement on Israeli-linked cargo vessels there.

The US-led Prosperity Guardian military operation was launched after the Houthis started attacking cargo ships either owned by or linked to Israeli entities in response to Tel Aviv's brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.At this time it remains unclear how exactly this hastily assembled flotilla is going to combat the Houthis, seeing how attacks against ground targets in Yemen may expand the ongoing conflict in the country and, as one scholar put it, “basically open up Pandora's box.”Commenting on this situation, journalist and author Jon Jeter praised the Houthis' actions, arguing that they are essentially making Israeli “settler occupation of Palestine ungovernable.”He also addressed the actions of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement which started launching attacks against Israeli forces in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance to Tel Aviv's invasion of the Gaza Strip.According to Jeter, what the Houthis and Hezbollah are doing “is really heartening at this really dark time in human history.”

