Attempted Color Revolution in Serbia Falling Short

LIVE VIDEO: Russian, Indian Foreign Policy Chiefs Meet, Hold Press Conference in Moscow
The Critical Hour
The mainstream news outlets play it safe by parroting the perspectives of their corporate benefactors. The Critical Hour uses clear, cutting edge insight and analysis to examine national and international issues impacting the global village in which we live.
Western moves to foment a color revolution in Serbia are falling short of the goal as government officials take charge.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the state of the Gaza conflict and Israel's prerequisites for a settlement.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Western moves to foment a color revolution in Serbia as it falls short due to government officials taking charge.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses the backlash for Nippon Steel's purchase of US Steel and China's assurances that Taiwan's unification will happen.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the US sabotage of peace efforts at the UN and the US Empire being forced to face a catastrophic loss in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the ramifications of a Russian victory in Ukraine and the tension in the Red Sea.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Germany's economic implosion and the US plan for the destruction of Europe.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the likely fallout from NATO's seizure of Russian assets, US union negotiations, and the future of BRICS.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the US and UK torture of prisoners and the plight of Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Critical Hour
Wilmer Leon
Garland Nixon
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the state of the Gaza conflict and Israel's prerequisites for a settlement.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Western moves to foment a color revolution in Serbia as it falls short due to government officials taking charge.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses the backlash for Nippon Steel's purchase of US Steel and China's assurances that Taiwan's unification will happen.
Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the US sabotage of peace efforts at the UN and the US Empire being forced to face a catastrophic loss in Ukraine.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the ramifications of a Russian victory in Ukraine and the tension in the Red Sea.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Germany's economic implosion and the US plan for the destruction of Europe.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the likely fallout from NATO's seizure of Russian assets, US union negotiations, and the future of BRICS.
John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the US and UK torture of prisoners and the plight of Julian Assange.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
