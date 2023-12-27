https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/attempted-color-revolution-in-serbia-falling-short-1115827231.html

Attempted Color Revolution in Serbia Falling Short

Western moves to foment a color revolution in Serbia are falling short of the goal as government officials take charge.

2023-12-27T04:08+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

gaza strip

serbia

china

julian assange

red sea

taiwan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115827072_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e80e59a5f52eb5f7881564fd8e650b71.png

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the state of the Gaza conflict and Israel's prerequisites for a settlement.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Western moves to foment a color revolution in Serbia as it falls short due to government officials taking charge.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses the backlash for Nippon Steel's purchase of US Steel and China's assurances that Taiwan's unification will happen.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the US sabotage of peace efforts at the UN and the US Empire being forced to face a catastrophic loss in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the ramifications of a Russian victory in Ukraine and the tension in the Red Sea.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Germany's economic implosion and the US plan for the destruction of Europe.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the likely fallout from NATO's seizure of Russian assets, US union negotiations, and the future of BRICS.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the US and UK torture of prisoners and the plight of Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

