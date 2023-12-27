https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/big-radio-marathon-dimitri-simes-jr-talks-geopolitics-2023-with-scott-ritter--michael-hudson-1115832355.html

Big Radio Marathon: Dimitri Simes Jr. Talks Geopolitics 2023 With Scott Ritter & Michael Hudson

Big Radio Marathon: Dimitri Simes Jr. Talks Geopolitics 2023 With Scott Ritter & Michael Hudson

Sputnik host Dimitri Simes Jr. is due to discuss the geopolitical highlights of the outgoing year in an exclusive three-hour radio and video stream on Wednesday.

2023-12-27T12:00+0000

2023-12-27T12:00+0000

2023-12-27T12:04+0000

world

headlines

events

soldiers

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

israel

gaza strip

attack

world economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1b/1115832547_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_84c67e308c71bc7aeddff0139ce34744.jpg

In the first hour, Dimitri will shine the spotlight on the year's best interviews, and analyze some key events that made headlines in 2023.In the second hour, he will be joined by former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter to discuss major military conflicts that shaped the world this year. These include Kiev’s failed counteroffensive, which killed about 160,000 Ukrainian soldiers since its launch in early June and Israel's Gaza incursion, which kicked off in response to Hamas’s large-scale surprise attack on the Jewish state on October 7.During the third hour, Dimitri will be speaking with US economist and former Wall Street analyst Michael Hudson about the shifts in the world economy, as well as the rise of the Global South against US dollar hegemony, a process that comes as BRICS members move to scrap the greenback’s dominance.To guarantee that you don't miss the stream, be sure to follow our Telegram, Twitter, and Facebook channels from 7 to 10 AM, on December 27. If you are in the US, make sure you tune in to Radio Sputnik at 105.5FM, 1390AM (Washington DC) and 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1140АМ (Kansas City).

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

New Rules: 2023 Geopolitical Year in Review New Rules: 2023 Geopolitical Year in Review 2023-12-27T12:00+0000 true PT25M06S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine's botched counteroffensive, escalation of palestine-israel conflict, end of dollar's hegemony, brics members