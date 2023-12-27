https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/big-radio-marathon-dimitri-simes-jr-talks-geopolitics-2023-with-scott-ritter--michael-hudson-1115832355.html
Big Radio Marathon: Dimitri Simes Jr. Talks Geopolitics 2023 With Scott Ritter & Michael Hudson
Sputnik host Dimitri Simes Jr. is due to discuss the geopolitical highlights of the outgoing year in an exclusive three-hour radio and video stream on Wednesday.
In the first hour, Dimitri will shine the spotlight on the year's best interviews, and analyze some key events that made headlines in 2023.In the second hour, he will be joined by former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter to discuss major military conflicts that shaped the world this year. These include Kiev’s failed counteroffensive, which killed about 160,000 Ukrainian soldiers since its launch in early June and Israel's Gaza incursion, which kicked off in response to Hamas’s large-scale surprise attack on the Jewish state on October 7.During the third hour, Dimitri will be speaking with US economist and former Wall Street analyst Michael Hudson about the shifts in the world economy, as well as the rise of the Global South against US dollar hegemony, a process that comes as BRICS members move to scrap the greenback’s dominance.To guarantee that you don't miss the stream, be sure to follow our Telegram, Twitter, and Facebook channels from 7 to 10 AM, on December 27. If you are in the US, make sure you tune in to Radio Sputnik at 105.5FM, 1390AM (Washington DC) and 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1140АМ (Kansas City).
12:00 GMT 27.12.2023
